See Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent's 6-Carat Custom Engagement Ring from Every Angle

Josafat De La Toba Photography

Lala Kent had the best birthday surprise over the weekend. During a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her 28th birthday, her Hollywood producer boyfriend Randall Emmett popped the question with a ginormous engagement ring. And we have all the scoop about her stunning 6-carat diamond straight from the jeweler himself.

Her custom sparkler was designed by go-to celebrity jeweler Richie Rich (@richierichny) from Leon Diamond in N.Y.C. (he’s worked with Adam Levine and Ansel Elgort, just to name a couple of his high-profile clients). After knowing the jeweler socially, Emmett went straight to Rich to help him design the perfect ring for Kent.

“When it was time to design a ring, he contacted me and flew out to New York a few times and once the ring was done, he had me deliver the ring to him in L.A.” Rich tells PEOPLE.

Rich and Emmett collaborated throughout the design process, but Emmett knew what type of ring would be perfect for his bride-to-be.

“He wanted it plain, simple, clean and classy because that’s the type of lady that she is,” Rich explains. “He didn’t want to go overboard with side stones, he wanted it clean and simple.”

The final design features a round-cut diamond with a circular pavé ring of diamonds around the edge and even more pavé diamonds along the band. It totals just over 6 carats, features 18-carat white gold in the center and totals $150,000.

Josafat De La Toba Photography

And the proposal was as well thought-out at the ring design. Emmett set up a screen playing her favorite show, Friends, then played a video montage of their memories together, eventually popping the question at the end of the video and capped off the night with a private fireworks display.

Rich says after her engagement, Kent reached out to him thanking him for the design. “She texted me right after saying thank you so much and that it’s the ‘most stunning thing I’ve ever seen,'” says Rich.

RELATED: The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent told PEOPLE.

The couple finally went public in January 2018 after Kent initially kept her relationship under wraps on the show. And while Kent was surprised with the proposal during her birthday bash, she did know that Emmett asked her late father for his permission to marry his daughter earlier this year.

“I believe my father was definitely with us last night in spirit, which makes me even happier and our parents are thrilled!” Kent tells PEOPLE.