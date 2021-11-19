Lala Kent Changes Her 'Rand' Tattoo to 'bRand New' After Randall Emmett Breakup

Lala Kent debuted a new version of her "Rand" tattoo on her right bicep on Instagram Thursday — with added ink

Lala Kent appears to be moving on, and is putting it in ink.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, showed off a reworked version of her arm tattoo while modeling designer eyewear on Instagram on Thursday. The "Rand" tattoo on her right bicep now reads "bRand new" after her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Kent was last seen sporting the "Rand" tattoo in a Sept. 12 Instagram post, in which she was photographed reclining in a bikini with her and Emmett's 8-month-old daughter Ocean in her lap.

The beauty mogul first hinted at a split from Emmett, 50, in October, when she scrubbed all traces of the film producer from her social media.

She later confirmed the news on her Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast earlier this month.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," Kent said.

"There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day," she added. "It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

Of co-parenting their baby girl, she previously said she's taking it "one day at a time," adding: "A 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---. You better keep your f------ head up and do your thing. So that's what I do."

"I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now, you know. And that's okay. That's totally fine," she later added. "There's moments when I have a pit in my stomach and I need God to take over right now because it's too much. And he does."

"What I've been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through... Those people inspire me, [those] who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt," Kent reasoned.

She also made sure to focus on the positives that have come out of her relationship.