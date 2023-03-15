Lala Kent Accuses 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss of Copying Her Style Amid Scandoval Drama

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal (more commonly known as Scandoval) is getting even messier, courtesy of a hot take shared by cast member Lala Kent.

When news broke Mar. 1 of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup – caused by an alleged six month-long affair between the TomTom restaurateur and his costar Raquel Leviss – current and former castmates publicly rallied behind Madix, 37. In return they dished out their heated opinions on Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28.

Now, Kent is accusing Leviss of some shady behavior way before the fiasco even came to light.

In an Instagram Story shared Tuesday, the Give Them Lala author, 32, claimed that Leviss copied one of her red carpet looks, sharing images of the two stars wearing similar dresses to prove her point.

The snapshot of Kent, taken at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in 2019, shows her wearing a beige strapless mini dress with a sheer lace overlay. Her hair is styled in a high ponytail and adorned with a black bow.

Meanwhile, Leviss' pic, taken at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards two weeks after Kent's public appearance, shows her wearing a similar outfit. She poses in a black lace mini dress with a back cutout and the same bow-tied updo as Kent.

"Say, ambular, was that you going through my laundry?" Kent wrote across the photos. "That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quel showed up in my saaaaame look."

According to Kent, the "red flags" have been waving all along.

JC Olivera/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kent's dig follows her latest business move to slash the price of her Give Them Lala makeup collaboration with Leviss to half price, noting that "everything must go."

The two's "The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette" eyeshadow palette was originally priced at $42 and has since been reduced to $20.

As for Kent's thoughts on Sandoval? "I never liked that guy and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way," she confessed during an Amazon Live on March 7.

"Lets just say when He Who's Name We Shall Not Mention [Sandoval], when his mask fell, everybody's did. This is two people who they couldn't be further from who they pretended to be," she added.

Fans will have to wait to see how the drama unfolds on the current season of the Bravo show. But, a source gave PEOPLE a real-time update on how Madix is doing earlier this month.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," they noted of the former SUR bartender.

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added on Madix, who was recently spotted celebrating a friend's wedding in Mexico, which was planned "long before" the painful split, according to Entertainment Tonight.