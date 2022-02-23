You Have 24 Hours Left to Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Pajama Brand for Up to 40% Off
Over the past few years, you've probably spent more time in your pajamas than ever. And who could blame you? While working from home, it's easy to stay snug in cozy PJs all morning. However, tattered T-shirts and sweats don't exactly scream "put-together," so if you're looking for a sleepwear upgrade that'll help you feel polished without sacrificing comfort, the time is now, because popular pajama brand Lake is currently on sale.
The Lake annual sale features discounts on over 200 pajama sets for women, including tops ranging from tanks to tees to long sleeves, and bottoms like shorts and pants, all made from soft, lightweight poplin cotton. Plus, a variety of sleep shirts, nightgowns, and robes are also marked down right now, and everything is up to 40 percent off. However, the sale ends tomorrow and top-rated sets are already selling out in some colors, so you don't want to sleep on these deals (pun intended.)
For years, shoppers have raved about how buttery soft, flattering, and comfortable Lake pajamas are. The sleepwear brand has even gained celebrity fans like Jennifer Garner, who recently wore the Poplin Piped Pants Set on Instagram, which consists of a collared button-down shirt and elastic pants (a timeless combo) in a striped pattern. The matching pajama set normally costs $136, but you can snag it for $112 today in green, peach, or Garner's pick, red.
Buy It! Lake Poplin Piped Pants Set in Scarlet, $112 (orig. $136); lakepajamas.com
Whether it's a V-neck T-shirt, scoop neck long-sleeve top, or shorts, every style of Lake pajamas features pretty piped detailing and cute colors. Not only are the pajamas undeniably stylish, but with pockets and a loose fit, they're functional, too.
One shopper says their set is "so soft" that they "literally feel naked," and even notoriously hot sleepers who live in warm climates claim the PJs keep them cool all night long. Loyal customers keep coming back for more sets ("I will be a Lake customer for life!") and swear you'll want to do the same once you try them.
Join the pajama party by snagging your own pair of Lake jammies for less during its annual sale. Shop five more pairs of the brand's pajamas below or browse the entire sale here.
Buy It! Lake Pima Shorts Set in Vine, $74 (orig. $94); lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pima Long-Short Retro Henley Set in Celestial, $82 (orig. $98); lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pima Short-Long Set in Succulent, $92 (orig. $114); lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake DreamKnit Button Down Set in Cadet, $108 (orig. $130); lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pima Tank-Long Set in Atlantic, $88 (orig. $108); lakepajamas.com
- You Have 24 Hours Left to Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Pajama Brand for Up to 40% Off
- Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Just 96 Hours Long — Here's What We're Eyeing
- Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Rave About These Yoga Pants — and They're Up to 36% Off Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Recommend Buying This Cordless Vacuum Instead of a Dyson — and It's Under $100 Now