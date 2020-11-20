See How Model Lais Ribeiro Gets Ready to Host the 2020 Latin Grammys' Brazilian Ceremony
The Victoria's Secret supermodel takes PEOPLE behind the scenes at her glam session before hosting the Latin Grammys' first Brazilian ceremony
Let's Get Glam!
Hi PEOPLE magazine! So excited to show you a bit behind the scenes of my day hosting the first Brazilian Premiere for the 2020 Latin Grammys. Can't wait to give out Grammys to many Portuguese speaking artists, but first I need my hairstylist Marty Harper and Leah Darcy to work their magic. My whole team (and myself included) were COVID-19 tested two days before the award ceremony to make sure we all stayed as safe as possible.
Keeping It Comfy
Perfect way to stay cozy while getting ready with my Victoria's Secret PJs. Almost time to get dressed but first...
Glitzy Girl
My favorite part of the process — picking up some jewelry! 💎💎💎
Decision Time
I will be standing for a while so I need some comfy shoes. (These are from Stuart Weitzman.) Also, what color would you call my dress? Or am I even wearing a dress?
One Last Thing
Final touches before you see my full look.
The Big Reveal
By now you know that I am not wearing pants or a dress but a hybrid of both with this Nicolas Jebran look that my stylist Cary Robinson helped put together. I love the color, I love the style, I just love it. Hope you do as well.
Getting in the Groove
Let's dance! Can't wait to hear some of tonight's performances. Must practice my moves.
Hitting the Road
On my way! Got to love Los Angeles traffic, but at least I have time to take some selfies. 😉
Let's Start the Show
Almost go time... Wish me luck as this is my first time hosting a celebration like this!
Oh, What a Night!
And the Latin Grammy goes too... Many well-deserving artists! Thank you so much for following along. Hope you had fun and see you again soon!
