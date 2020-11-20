See How Model Lais Ribeiro Gets Ready to Host the 2020 Latin Grammys' Brazilian Ceremony

Hi PEOPLE magazine! So excited to show you a bit behind the scenes of my day hosting the first Brazilian Premiere for the 2020 Latin Grammys. Can't wait to give out Grammys to many Portuguese speaking artists, but first I need my hairstylist Marty Harper and Leah Darcy to work their magic. My whole team (and myself included) were COVID-19 tested two days before the award ceremony to make sure we all stayed as safe as possible.