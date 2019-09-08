Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Engaged to NBA Player Joakim Noah

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro and her NBA player Joakim Noah are engaged!

The couple got engaged while at Burning Man — her “favorite place in the world” — the model, 28, announced on Instagram Saturday.

“I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life!” shared Ribeiro, who is mom to 11-year-old son Alexandre.

“[Noah] surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed 💍,” she said. “And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys👰💍😍💃🏽.”

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Gets Tattoo Honoring Son with Autism: ‘It Means a Lot to Me’

In the photo, she and Noah, 34, lock in an embrace under a tent — seemingly after Ribeiro said “yes.” The model was ready for Burning Man in a mesh neon-green skirt and pasties to match.

Noah commented on Ribeiro’s post to tell her he always has her back.

“Seeing you smiling on the playa like that…. I will never forget,” he wrote. “I got your back always picanha. C toi ma femme [You are my wife] and I knew that from the minute we started dating. Jtaime tellement [I love you so much]❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The former Memphis Grizzlies player also shared a sweet note about the proposal on Instagram Saturday, accompanied by a pair of photos of the couple.

“Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life,” he wrote. “Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn… I will never forget that.”

RELATED: Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

In the first photo, he and Ribeiro are seen kissing while he sits atop a car, while the second was a sweet selfie of the couple.

“I got your back picanha!!! I know you know because I tell you everyday,” Noah added. “I love u.”

And it seems he’s already excited about the wedding, telling his followers it’ll be quite the celebration.

“On another note this wedding is about to be lit. 🔥🔥❤️❤️,” he added.