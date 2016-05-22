Kourtney Kardashian wore a pair of shorts with a matching bralette to the Jewel nightclub opening at the Aria Resort and Casino

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a bralette and high-waisted shorts while attending the Jewel nightclub opening at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 37-year-old mom-of-three looked biker chic in a pair of black, high-waisted leather shorts and a matching crop top with cut-out details (both August Getty Atelier).

Kardashian paired the look with sexy over-the-knee black heeled boots and a wide, button-down choker necklace.

Spending the night with family friend Malika Haqq, Jen Atkin and Hrush Achemyan, Kardashian documented the fashionable party festivities on Snapchat.

Kardashian – like her sisters – is a definite fan of the choker, a jewelry style that hearkens back to the ’90s.

From tan macramé to simple black ribbon, Kardashian has worn every variation of the trend – and we’re not tired of it yet.



Do you like Kourtney’s shorts and matching bralette? Tell us in the comments.