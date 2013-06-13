Lady Gaga's Bridesmaid Dress: All the Details!

The singer goes for a toned down look at her best friend's wedding in Mexico

FameFlynet

We never had the urge to shop Lady Gaga‘s closet (let’s just say we can’t picture ourselves in this, this or this). But all that changed when we saw her most recent look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gaga wore a gorgeous and feminine Twobirds wrap dress in blush for her best friend Bo O’Connor’s wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday. And as a few StyleWatchers can attest to, this dress is pretty amazing.

Yes, it’s $310, but there are 15 different ways to wrap the chic design. (Why are we not surprised that Gaga went for the plunging halter style?) The brand shares video tutorials on how to wrap the dress and even offers “professional wrappers” to style bridesmaids.



RELATED: Share a photo of your bridesmaid dress here!



As for her beauty look, Gaga went for an understated glam with a pink lip, sideswept waves and a tropical bloom in her hair.

What do you think of Gaga’s bridesmaid dress and toned-down beauty look?