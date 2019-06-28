Lady Gaga Dresses Head-to-Toe in Rainbow While Honoring 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots

Image zoom Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is wearing her pride on her sleeve — and on her feet!

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer was seen stepping out in a full-on rainbow look as she honored the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, which marked the beginning of the gay rights movement, by visiting the legendary gay bar.

Appropriately opting for an (almost) all-rainbow look, Gaga wore a black bandeau top underneath a cropped rainbow jacket with a pair of cutoff denim shorts adorned with rainbow-colored beaded fringe. Completing the outfit, the star rocked a pair of shiny thigh-high rainbow boots as well as a black cap with a rainbow-striped band and a pair of sunglasses.

“I couldn’t be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today,” the “Born This Way” singer captioned a shot from the outing.

“This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you,” she continued, adding the hashtag “PRIDE.”

Image zoom Lady Gaga Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Lady Gaga Puts on Intimate Show at the Apollo as She Talks Oscars Win and Pride Month

Although Gaga did not perform at the Stonewall Inn event, she did tear up while addressing the crowd.

“This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance — and the most relentless bravery,” she said, according to NBC 4 New York. “You are the definition of courage, do you know that? This is a celebration of all of you in every single way.”

Alicia Keys was also on hand, performing a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” as well as her own anthem “Empire State of Mind.”

“I love you,” Keys told the crowd. “We’re in this together. May we continue to fight for tolerance.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Honors Pride Month with a Special Performance at Historic LGBT Bar Stonewall Inn

While performing at the Apollo Theater in NYC on Monday, Gaga shared that she thought Pride celebrations should last the whole year.

“I personally think Pride should exist 365 [days] out of the year, but I’ll take a f⁠— global week,” she told the crowd, going on to include a shoutout to one of the LGBTQ+ movement’s most prominent figures, Marsha P. Johnson.

“All hail to so many, including Ms. Marsha P. Johnson. What bravery, what courage, in the spirit of acceptance, the spirit of tolerance, the spirit of courage to be seen as you see yourself.”

Image zoom Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gaga went on to thank her fans for inspiring her to ask the question, “What is your pronoun?”

“For a lot of people, it’s really hard, and their pronoun’s not respected, or they’re not asked, and for me, I’ve grown and changed over the years in a lot of different ways,” she said. “I’ve felt misunderstood in different ways. All our hardships are different. I don’t mean to compare, I just mean to say we’re in this together and I’ve had a million reasons to want to give up, but sometimes, if you’re lucky, you just need one good reason to stick around.”