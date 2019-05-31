Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to One of Her Hit Songs with Special Tee at Style Exhibition Opening

Image zoom

Lady Gaga kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, last December and now that she’s about to embark on the second leg of her journey, she’s taking things to the next level. The superstar performer just launched a very special style exhibit — Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas at the Park MGM.

The new exhibition features over 10 years of her most iconic outfits, displayed for her little monsters to admire. And to celebrate opening day, she made a very special appearance in a one-of-a-kind outfit.

Gaga arrived to the party in a custom Laurence & Chico orange tiered tulle skirt which she paired with leopard-print sunnies and a special message tee. Her cropped black cap-sleeve top reads “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen” a lyric from her 2011 hit “Born This Way.”

During the night she and the exhibit’s curator, Nicola Formichetti (the man responsible for her meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards), took surprised fans on a tour.

“Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualized during her career,” said Formichetti, Haus of Gaga member and curator. “Our vision for Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga’s most iconic moments that will leave them in awe.”

What they assembled was a collection of her most influential and iconic fashion moments of her career, including her MTV VMA meat dress.

There’s also the phone headpiece from her 2009 hit music video Telephone with Beyoncé.

And of course, the Versace iridescent bodysuit from her show stopping 2017 Super Bowl performance.

After the exhibit, select items will go up for auction with 100% of proceeds donated to the Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta to support the mental wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world.

Concert-goers can also find Enigma merchandise that will be exclusively available at the Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas at Park MGM.

The space opens to the public Friday.