Voter Face! Lady Gaga Shows Off Casual-Glam Ensemble as She Drops Off Her Ballot
"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," Lady Gaga captioned the cute clip, set to her song "Babylon"
Lady Gaga is taking her signature style to the polls.
On Monday night, the 34-year-old pop superstar shared a video of herself visiting a drop box to deliver her completed ballot for the 2020 presidential election.
Set to her song "Babylon," the short Instagram clip showed Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) exiting her vehicle in an ensemble that screamed "night at home" on top and "party" on the bottom: an oversized gray T-shirt paired with shiny pink sky-high platform wedges that laced all the way up her calves.
Completing her outfit in a black face mask, dark sunglasses, and an "I VOTED" sticker affixed to the front of her shirt, and with her blonde hair tied into a casual updo, Gaga strutted to the drop-off box and proudly posed for the camera after delivering her envelope.
"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," she captioned the fun video.
Earlier this month, the "Rain on Me" hitmaker released what she jokingly called her "new single" in a video she shared on her Twitter account — all in the name of getting fans to the polls.
"I know this is cheesy 🤓 ... but http://ladygaga.turbovote.org is easy," she captioned the post. "This is my new single 😂 Don't give up ... It's important your voice is heard!"
Gaga went on to share "a single about voting" that she wrote, with lyrics that directed viewers to turbovote.org, explained how the site worked, and encouraged would-be voters about the simple (yet important) process.
Finishing up the tune, she sang, "Have your state [ID] or driver's license / They'll need your name and birthday / And, so you all avoid a mess / Have the last four digits of your social security number / And you'll need your home address / I know this is cheesy / But turbovote.org is easy."
Gaga is among the many stars urging fans to exercise their right to vote during this crucial time as the coronavirus pandemic has caused some drastic changes in the way Americans cast their ballots.
While Gaga did not state how she voted, the Grammy winner was previously open about her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has teamed up with 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the past to help set up trauma centers for survivors of sexual assault.
After the killing of George Floyd this past May, Gaga called President Donald Trump "a fool" and "a racist" on Twitter, accusing him of "[fueling] a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity."