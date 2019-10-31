Lady Gaga’s Tie-Dye Sweatpants Are the Only Thing We Ever Want to Wear — Here Are 5 Pairs to Steal Her Style

When she’s not shutting down the red carpet with her ultra-glamorous outfits, taking over the beauty industry with her Haus Laboratories makeup brand at Amazon, or topping the charts with hit after hit, Lady Gaga can be found in sweatpants and fuzzy socks (stars, they’re just like us!). But, in true Lady Gaga fashion, they’re not just any regular old sweatpants — they’re fabulously trendy tie-dye sweatpants, duh.

Taking to Instagram to show off her cozy and cute tie-dye sweats from fashion brand Warm, she posted a photo of herself lounging on what appears to be a private jet, wine glass in hand, and displaying her new pink hair.

To say we’re jealous is the understatement of the century, but since we’re not Lady Gaga on a jet drinking wine, we can at least rock an ultra-cool pair of tie-dye sweatpants like her, right? If you’re into her vibrant look as much as we are, you’ll love the five trendy tie-dye sweatpant styles we found to steal her look. The best part? They start at just $40! With temps dropping faster and faster, we suggest snagging a pair of these stylish sweats ASAP.

Scroll down to shop our top five tie-dye sweatpant picks starting at just $40 now.

Image zoom ASOS

Buy It! ASOS Design Oversized Jogger in Bleach Tie Dye Print, $40; asos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! SUNDoWN by River+Sky Lazy Days Joggers, $57.99 (orig. $98); zappos.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Project Social T Ultraviolet Crop Lounge Pants, $68; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Bloomingdales

Buy It! Chaser Tie Dye Sweatpants, $69 (orig. $92); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Spiritual Gangster Perfect Tie Dye Crop Sweatpants, $98; nordstrom.com

