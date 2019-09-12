Lady Gaga projects confidence on the stage, screen and across magazine editorials. But in a candid new interview, the pop icon admits that there are times when she doesn’t feel beautiful — and wants her fans to know that it’s okay.

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” Gaga, told Allure in its Best of Beauty issue. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

Image zoom Allure

Her trick for combatting those down days? Some good old fashion glam.

“I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,” she said. “When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

And Gaga’s latest endeavor takes her love and appreciation for makeup to the next level. In June, the actress and singer announced that she will be launching her own makeup brand, Haus Laboratories featuring products like metallic shadow sticks, red lip gloss and nude lip liners.

Image zoom Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

“I wanted to create the lip pencil of my dreams. I love lip pencil, but for me there always ends up being something wrong with them. It’s either dragging or it’s bleeding. With this formula, I can line my lips beautifully, but most of the time, I wear it all over my mouth. It feels like a lipstick, and it does not transfer. Every time I put it on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just — my heart soars.”

In the cover story, the actress and singer also talked about her relationship with her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and the “power of glam.”

“Sarah would pick me up off the floor, sit me in a chair, dry my tears and say, ‘I’m going to put on your face now,’ ” Gaga recalled. “If I cried while she was putting on my makeup, I would apologize, and she would say, ‘It’s okay. I’ve got you.’”

In June, when Gaga revealed the news about Haus to Business of Fashion, she said, “This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

Haus Laboratories products are available for pre-order now and launches on September 17 exclusively on Amazon.