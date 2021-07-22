Lady Gaga Oozes Confidence as She Struts Out Of a Pool in a Skimpy String Bikini

Lady Gaga knows how to strut her stuff!

The "Rain on Me" pop star, 35, has not shied away from showing some skin to her 48.3 million Instagram followers, and her latest sultry video proves just that. While spending some time in a glistening pool and soaking up the sun, Gaga decided to show off her modeling skills and shoot a video strutting out of the water as if it were her own personal catwalk.

With her arms bent up and held next to her head, Gaga marched up the stairs and out of the pool with serious confidence. As the singer came out of the water, she also showed off the revealing, strappy orange bikini top by Lali + Layla and cheeky bottoms also designed by the family-run swimwear brand.

Gaga captioned the video post, "⭐️⭐️ Little starZ."

Gaga's fans and celeb friends were all about her sexy swimsuit moment based on their comments on her post. "You are KILLING IT #Queen 👑 @ladygaga 💜," actress Tara Reid said.

Lali + Layla's brand Instagram commented on Gaga's post and thanked her for supporting their small business. "You absolute queen ❤️ thank you for being so gorgeous in our suit 😍," the brand said.

Recently, Gaga stripped down for some topless tanning in the backyard and shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

Lady Gaga Instagram Credit: Lady Gaga Instagram

"May your 🖤 shine like the ☀️," the House of Gucci star captioned the quick clip, in which she's holding her chest and gazing serenely. Gaga kept it casual in the makeup-free footage, wearing nothing but a pair of pearl earrings as her brown hair was blowing in the breeze.

Then in June, the singer celebrated Pride Month by posting two Boomerang videos on Instagram showing off her curves. She captioned the post with a string of rainbow heart emojis to symbolize Pride.

The "Stupid Love" singer recently rang in the 10-year anniversary of her Born This Way album which was made famous for its vocal message of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. City officials in West Hollywood granted her a key to the city and declared May 23 as Born This WayDay.