The actress and singer sizzled in a custom Atelier Versace gown for the Milan premiere of House of Gucci, which hits theaters on Nov. 24

Lady Gaga Slays the Red Carpet in Versace at House of Gucci Milan Premiere: 'I Am So Grateful and Humbled'

Lady Gaga set the red carpet on fire during the Milan premiere of House of Gucci on Saturday.

The 35-year-old singer and actress — who stars in the Ridley Scott-directed film as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman infamous for plotting the death of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci — sizzled in a custom Atelier Versace column gown, featuring a corset-style bodice with a thigh-high slit and long train.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Made from enver silk satin, the dress takes inspiration from designs in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection," according to the designer's Instagram account.

The "Love for Sale" singer accessorized the glamorous ensemble with red platform pumps and gold jewelry. She also rocked a fierce smoky eye and nude lip.

Lady Gaga Credit: Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

"I cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie #HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace," she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the premiere.

Donatella Versace commented on the star's photos, writing, "FABULOUS! My beautiful Gaga."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lady Gaga Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

In the December issue of British Vogue, the "Rain on Me" singer opened up about how filming the murder drama, which also stars Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, took a toll on her psychologically.

"I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming," Gaga said. "I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her."

"I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn't taken a walk in about two months and I panicked," she said. "I thought I was on a movie set."

Gaga told the magazine she'd been working on her portrayal for three years.

"I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that," she said. "Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Attend House of Gucci Premiere