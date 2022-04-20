Lady Gaga Embraces Her Natural Side in Glowing Makeup-Free Video
After a whirlwind House of Gucci press tour followed by a string of major award shows, Lady Gaga is embracing the no-makeup life.
On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar posted a barefaced video giving a behind-the-scenes look at her day.
In the clip posted to her Instagram story, Gaga, 36, flaunted her natural complexion as she lounged around her home. She also gave a glimpse at her outfit — a cream bralette and pair of heather gray shorts — marking a relatable at-home look compared to the avant garde ensembles she wears on the red carpet. The singer captioned the story with a "Tuesday" sticker.
The House of Gucci star also posted a mirror selfie in her gold marbled bathroom (with a sloth Squishmallow in the corner), revealing her full "day-off" casual look: a matching shorts-hoodie set complete with oversize shades.
"Happier than eva…wishin u joy so excited for tour, ready to live that stadium life again ❤️" she captioned the photo.
Sharing barefaced selfies with her fans is nothing new for the pop icon.
In January, she posted a makeup-free selfie after being nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in House of Gucci – "feeling very emotional 🙏 love you all so much" she captioned the post.
Last September, she posted another radiant no makeup selfie in the outdoors captioned with a yellow heart emoji. And in In 2019, she posted a selfie sans makeup with a towel wrapped around her hair and body (with the priceless Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond hanging around her neck) as she prepped for the Oscars.
The Grammy and Oscar winner has always been an advocate for self-love. In fact, going makeup free is part of her beauty philosophy.
"Staying true to myself is part of how I love myself," the Academy Award winner told PEOPLE, ahead of the launch of her first beauty line Haus Laboratories. "In truth, we don't care if you wear our makeup or not. What's important to us is that you love yourself and spread that kind message around the world," she added.
As for maintaining confidence in the age of social media, Gaga maintains that a follower does not equate in any way to one's self worth.
"I would say that the media does not define your ability to influence the world and express who you are. The power is in you…," she said. "We're all in this together and humanity's core is truly based on human-to-human interaction, that's why I believe kindness, especially in person, is so powerful."