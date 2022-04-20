Lady Gaga Embraces Her Natural Side in Glowing Makeup-Free Video

The "Born This Way" singer went bare face on Instagram as she gears up for her upcoming stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball

After a whirlwind House of Gucci press tour followed by a string of major award shows, Lady Gaga is embracing the no-makeup life.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar posted a barefaced video giving a behind-the-scenes look at her day.

In the clip posted to her Instagram story, Gaga, 36, flaunted her natural complexion as she lounged around her home. She also gave a glimpse at her outfit — a cream bralette and pair of heather gray shorts — marking a relatable at-home look compared to the avant garde ensembles she wears on the red carpet. The singer captioned the story with a "Tuesday" sticker.

Lady Gaga Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

The House of Gucci star also posted a mirror selfie in her gold marbled bathroom (with a sloth Squishmallow in the corner), revealing her full "day-off" casual look: a matching shorts-hoodie set complete with oversize shades.

"Happier than eva…wishin u joy so excited for tour, ready to live that stadium life again ❤️" she captioned the photo.

Lady Gaga Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Sharing barefaced selfies with her fans is nothing new for the pop icon.

In January, she posted a makeup-free selfie after being nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in House of Gucci – "feeling very emotional 🙏 love you all so much" she captioned the post.

The Grammy and Oscar winner has always been an advocate for self-love. In fact, going makeup free is part of her beauty philosophy.

"Staying true to myself is part of how I love myself," the Academy Award winner told PEOPLE, ahead of the launch of her first beauty line Haus Laboratories. "In truth, we don't care if you wear our makeup or not. What's important to us is that you love yourself and spread that kind message around the world," she added.

As for maintaining confidence in the age of social media, Gaga maintains that a follower does not equate in any way to one's self worth.