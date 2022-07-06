Lady Gaga Recreates Her Everyday Pastel-Hued Beauty Look in First-Ever Makeup Tutorial 

Lady Gaga launched her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, in 2019 and announced the brand's expansion with Sephora in May

Lady Gaga is activating her beauty guru mode.

On June 27, the Grammy Award winner showed off her makeup skills in her first-ever makeup tutorial on YouTube in collaboration with Sephora. In the step-by-step video, she completed her "everyday artistry" look — consisting of glowing, pastel-hued makeup — using a full face of her own cruelty-free and vegan beauty line Haus Labs.

Before getting into the tips, the video started off with outtakes of the "Hold My Hand" singer introducing herself, showing off the star's quirky side.

She then moved onto her beauty look, starting off with the Hy-Power Pigment Paint in "Blush Matte," applying the multi-use product on her cheekbones and temples and dabbing the excess onto her brow bone for "an extra flush."

After filling in her eyebrows with the Edge Precision Brow Pencil, she bronzed her cheeks with the Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer (moving her brush in circular motions to blend) and topped her lips off with a mauve rose shade and a glossy lip oil.

In true Gaga fashion, she then "amped up" the makeup with a rose quartz-hued gel highlighter on her cheeks (and a dusting on her shoulders), a vibrant yellow eye pigment — which she used to create a winged liner that extended into the corners of her eyes — and a black and white eyeliner duo on the bottom lash line.

"I'm super proud of it. I think it's good to be proud of your artistry; I think it's important to have fun," she said after finishing the colorful look.

The Star Is Born actress ended the video by reminiscing on her beauty journey, saying, "I remember when I was really young, I used to gaze into the windows of artistry makeup stores, and I used to dream about the person that I felt like on the inside that I didn't feel was expressed on the outside."

She also thanked the beauty community for inspiring her to "be myself and love who I am."

All in all, from her video transitions to her product monologues and perfect swatches, we'd say that she's a makeup tutorial pro!

In May, the Academy Award winner announced the exclusive launch of Haus Labs at Sephora alongside a new line of rebranded products.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora!" Gaga wrote on Instagram. "At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup."

Creating Haus Labs was a natural segue from Gaga's own beauty philosophy.

In September 2019, following the launch of the brand, the "Born This Way" singer opened up about her relationship with makeup and her stage persona in an interview with Allure for its Best Beauty Issue.