Lady Gaga Brings Back Her Most Iconic Outfits (the Meat Dress!) in Powerful Voting PSA

From her unforgettable meat dress to the "Poker Face" bodysuit that started it all, Lady Gaga revived her memorable fashion moments as she encourages Americans to vote

Lady Gaga's spreading the important message of voting in a very stylish way.

In a nearly three-minute-long public service announcement shared on the singer's social media channels, Gaga, 34, brought back eight of her most memorable outfits from different eras throughout her illustrious pop career.

"So, the election. This coming Tuesday. We're almost there. We need to talk. I want to say something to those of you who have already voted though: thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part and I love you for it," the singer said as she started the video wearing the mirrored mini dress and highlighter yellow wig from her Monster Ball Tour.

Then she brought it back to the beginning by switching into the blue bodysuit she wore in the "Poker Face" music video, complete with the same platinum blonde wig with bangs. "If you voted, while I applaud you, I don't need to talk to you," Gaga said.

"I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all," the pop star said as she changed into her bejeweled Super Bowl halftime show look.

Gaga made a quick-change into a Chromatica merch sweatshirt with a giant pink mask sprouting two large feathers from the top as she continued her message. "If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election," she said. "When they announce who has won this election, it will be very clear what this country has become."

Then dressed in a plaid flannel button-up worn with short biker shorts hiding underneath and chunky black boots (like she wore in 2013), Gaga said: "The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you're going to live, this is gonna be your home."

Gaga even brought back her iconic cowgirl-esque ensemble and pink hat from her Joanne era as she reminded her followers that "what you choose to do will affect you."

"Vote in honor of someone you love. Vote in honor of someone who loves you. Vote in honor of someone you have lost, someone you know who would stand in line for hours at the polls but can't because they're no longer with us," she said. "Vote for all the voices that have less power. Or maybe vote for the future children whose voices have yet to be heard."

For her grand finale, Gaga resurrected what might be her most iconic fashion moment of all time: the controversial meat dress worn to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Let's be real: you know who I voted for," Gaga, who worked with presidential candidate Joe Biden on a sexual assault awareness PSA in 2017, said. "But believe me and listen to me now. Even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world. You can vote early but you can't vote late."

She continued: "I may have seemed to shift and change but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?"