Lady Gaga Shows Some Major Cleavage Posing in the Grass in Nothing But a Plunging Camisole

Lady Gaga's Pride Month is off to a very hot start.

Over the weekend, the singer shared two sultry Boomerang videos on Instagram showing off her curves, and captioned the post with a string of rainbow heart emojis to symbolize Pride Month.

In one clip, Gaga flashes a smile, keeping her eyes and forehead out of the frame, as she lays in the grass in a pink camisole... sans pants, it appears. In the second, nearly identical Boomerang, she touches her hair as she films the sexy pose. Her fans and followers filled the comment section with compliments and messages promoting equality.

"LOVE IS LOVE🌈" one person wrote. "Oh that's what's over the rainbow 🌈✨😛" a second joked.

Last week, the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist announced an exciting launch "to highlight a decade of love, acceptance, empowerment, and equality" from her makeup brand Haus Labs. The Bad Kid Vault is a limited-edition kit that includes a curated collection of 16 best-selling products to "create your own glam to celebrate what being Born This Way means to you," Gaga wrote on Instagram.

The release comes after Gaga celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Born This Way album, which has the message of LGBTQ pride and acceptance. City officials in West Hollywood granted her a key to the city and declared May 23 as Born This Way Day.

"You've been the motherf---ing key to my heart for a long time," the artist told the crowd, who cheered for her. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said, according to the WeHo Times, that "through her music and activism, Lady Gaga has become a cultural icon for our generation."