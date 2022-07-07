Lady Gaga Posts Makeup Transformation TikTok Soundtracked by Harry Styles 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'

In a video posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday, Gaga showed off a bold makeup transformation and soundtracked the post with "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" from Styles' latest album, Harry's House.

"Me being cute at home," said a robotic voice in the first part of the clip, which sees the 36-year-old performer and Haus Labs founder donning bleached hair and eyebrows as well as a cream-colored sweater while applying lip gloss and posing for the camera.

Gaga then wipes the lip gloss off with a napkin, which she then holds close to the camera before revealing a new look complete with bold, black eye makeup reminiscent of Julia Fox's signature style, a black leather bodysuit with a button-down shirt and large sunglasses. "Versus me going out fierce af," said the same voice at the end of the clip.

"Choose your player," she captioned the post featuring the pre-chorus interlude of Styles' opening album track.

"I want you / It's 'cause I love you, babe / In every kind of way / Just a little taste / You know I love you, babe," the 28-year-old former One Direction member sings in the background.

In the post's comment section, many TikTok users admired Gaga's song choice and wondered if the two superstar musicians would ever work together, with one viewer writing, "Gaga and Harry collab??"

"I NEVER I KNEW I NEEDED GAGA USING HARRY'S SONG SO BADLY😭😭😭" said another fan.

Fresh off the May release of her Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack single "Hold My Hand," Gaga is currently gearing up for the start of her long-awaited Chromatica Ball tour on July 17 at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Upon its initial announcement in March 2020, The Chromatica Ball was set to span six stadium dates across the United States. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Gaga postponed the tour and added eight more shows throughout North America and Europe.

For shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. The foundation was founded by the star and her mother in 2012 and is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a "kinder and braver world."

When Gaga originally postponed the tour in June 2020, she shared a message with her fans.

"We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have," Gaga tweeted of the postponement.