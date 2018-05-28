Lady Gaga Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with a Parade of Over-the-Top Outfits

Gotham/GC Images (3)

For many Americans, Memorial Day Weekend means trips to the beach, barbecues with friends and family, some epic sale shopping and possibly a neighborhood parade. But for Lady Gaga, this year’s holiday weekend involved a different kind of parade. Because instead of a patriotic march, the stylish singer put on a display of outfits — with not one, not two, but at least six outfits throughout the weekend — each more fabulous than the last.

The “Joanne” singer, who spent her weekend in N.Y.C., appeared to have time traveled via her looks to the ’50s, ’60s and even the future, stepping out in outfits featuring everything from leopard print to plaid to, well, a bouquet of flowers.

On Sunday, Gaga stepped out in one of her loudest looks of the weekend, an oversized leopard-print coat and matching leopard-print boots, which she paired with a black belt, a black box handbag and a bold red lip. And earlier in the weekend, on Saturday, she stepped back into the ’60s in a black-and-white houndstooth ensemble. Gaga’s top included a high-neck halter-style top and a fringed bottom, which matched the style of her skirt, both of which she wore with black platform sandals, black sheer gloves, a black bag and her hair pulled into a bouffant-style ponytail.

Earlier that day, the star wore a white pussybow blouse, a black mini skirt, a black bag and dark gray glitter boots. For her hair, she sported a ton of volume with flipped-up ends — a look Brigitte Bardot would approve of.

Friday was no different for Gaga. She wore a patterned black-and-white fit-and-flare dress with a structured neckline, paired with bright blue eye shadow, a voluminous side-swept updo and a black headband, along with a black bag and black platform sandals (plus a vase filled with peonies, because why not?). Earlier that day, she wore a black short-sleeve mini dress with a scoop neckline, which she wore with the same bag and black pointy-toe pumps, round sunglasses and yet another ’50s-inspired hairstyle.

And to kick off her style spree on Thursday, Gaga wore a gray-and-yellow plaid suit, black slingback pumps, cat-eye sunglasses and an intricate topknot hairstyle.

So the next time you can’t decide on just one outfit, do as Gaga does and wear them all.