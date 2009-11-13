Lady Gaga on Her Style: "I've Always Been an Outspoken and Extreme Dresser"

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Vogue‘s December issue is getting bewitched– literally– by fierce style star Lady Gaga. Starring in a Hansel and Gretel-inspired spread, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, Lady Gaga channels her naughtier side to play a witch, dressed by her pal Marc Jacobs. The pop sensation tells the magazine, “I’ve always been an outspoken and extreme dresser.” And while her ruffled bloomer shorts and insanely high heels for the Vogue spread were nothing out of the ordinary for Gaga, Vogue staffers were intrigued by what the star wore to visit their office before the shoot! Lady Gaga reportedly showed up to 4 Times Square first wearing a trailing white chiffon Galliano goddess gown with a Philip Treacy headdress that spelled VOGUE in clipped white feathers, only to turn up the next day in a little black dress and flaming-red wig. And if that wasn’t outrageous enough, the singer arrived for the actual shoot “stark naked except for her white rubber raincoat and some very, very high heels!” recounts Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington. So where does she get her crazy fashion from? Her art director, Matthew Williams–“my Jean-Paul Goude”–was “the inspiration that made the connection for me between the art world and the fashion world,” Lady Gaga tells Vogue. “He used to say things like ‘If you want to make a shoulder pad, don’t research jackets—research sculpture, mineral rocks, paintings.’ He thinks in a different way; he is the designer of the future.” Check out the rest of Lady Gaga’s spread and hear more from the pop star at in Vogue‘s December Issue, on newsstands November 24, or at Vogue.com.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue