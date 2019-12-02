Lady Gaga’s Makeup Collection Is Seriously Discounted for the Next 8 Hours — Starting at $10

Image zoom Haus Laboratories; Courtesy Amazon

If you’re in the middle of checking out your Amazon cart filled with Cyber Monday goodies, you may want to hold out — the retail giant just dropped another must-have deal. Right now, you can snag cosmetics from Lady Gaga’s makeup collection for as low as $10, which is the lowest they’ve ever dropped on the site.

A ton of products are up to 48 percent off, which means almost everything — including the lip glosses, eyeshadows, and lip liners — are under $15. Not to mention, Haus Laboratories dropped an exclusive, three-pack lip gloss bundle that you can shop on sale for just $28 (originally $54!). The singer and actress also recently released a limited-edition holiday lipstick on Amazon; the Sparkle Lipstick isn’t part of the sale, but it’s only $20, which is still a great buy.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Sale

Since Haus Laboratories was revealed back in July, it’s proven to be popular amongst Amazon shoppers and celebrities alike — Oprah even named the singer’s new holiday liquid eyeshadow gift set as one of her favorite things of 2019.

Keep in mind there are only a few more hours until this rare sale ends at 10 p.m. PT — so act fast!