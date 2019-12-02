Lady Gaga’s Makeup Collection Is Seriously Discounted for the Next 8 Hours — Starting at $10

This is the most affordable the products have ever been
If you’re in the middle of checking out your Amazon cart filled with Cyber Monday goodies, you may want to hold out — the retail giant just dropped another must-have deal. Right now, you can snag cosmetics from Lady Gaga’s makeup collection for as low as $10, which is the lowest they’ve ever dropped on the site.
A ton of products are up to 48 percent off, which means almost everything — including the lip glosses, eyeshadows, and lip liners — are under $15. Not to mention, Haus Laboratories dropped an exclusive, three-pack lip gloss bundle that you can shop on sale for just $28 (originally $54!). The singer and actress also recently released a limited-edition holiday lipstick on Amazon; the Sparkle Lipstick isn’t part of the sale, but it’s only $20, which is still a great buy.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Sale
- HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS 3 Pack, $28 (orig. $54)
- HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: RIP LIP LINER in Drag, $10.40 (orig. $16)
- HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS in Blaze, $11.70 (orig. $18)
- HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: Liquid Eyeshadow in Aphrodite, $13 (orig. $20)
- HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: RIP LIP LINER in Slayer, $10.40 (orig. $16)
Since Haus Laboratories was revealed back in July, it’s proven to be popular amongst Amazon shoppers and celebrities alike — Oprah even named the singer’s new holiday liquid eyeshadow gift set as one of her favorite things of 2019.
Keep in mind there are only a few more hours until this rare sale ends at 10 p.m. PT — so act fast!