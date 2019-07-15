Lady Gaga’s New Makeup Line Is Finally Available for Pre-Order — Here’s How to Shop It!

By Christina Butan
July 15, 2019 08:38 AM
Lady Gaga fans, rejoice: You can start ordering products from the star’s makeup line today.

The 33-year-old singer and actress announced the launch of her new Amazon-exclusive cosmetics line, Haus Laboratories, just last week. While the makeup will officially start shipping in September, you can start adding items to your cart right now — a smart move, considering there’s a good chance many products will sell out once they’re officially released. Here’s the catch: You’ll only be able to pre-order certain products until Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, when Prime Day is over, so you’ll want to act fast.

Consisting of shimmery powders, creamy lip liners, and shiny lip glosses, you won’t find anything over $49 in Haus Laboratories’ lineup. Inspired by her pre-fame days purchasing makeup at N.Y.C. drugstores before shows, Haus Laboratories is meant to inspire you to “write your own beauty rules. Every high-quality and pigment-forward product was created with versatility and high-impact payoff in mind, so you can color inside or outside of the lines.” 

You can choose to shop from one of the HAUS Collection sets ($49; amazon.com) — which each include a powder, lip liner, and lip gloss — in addition to individual duo sets of the powders ($36; amazon.com), lip liners ($26; amazon.com), and lip glosses ($32; amazon.com). The duo sets are only available for pre-order during Prime Day as long as supplies last.

Pre-order some of our favorite Haus Laboratories picks below, and shop the entire collection here.

Buy It! HAUS of Goddess Collection, $49; amazon.com

Buy It! Glam Attack Shimmer Powder Duo, Downtown Punk, $36; amazon.com

Buy It! Le Riot Gloss Duo, Seductress, $32; amazon.com

Buy It! RIP Liner Duo, Royalty, $26; amazon.com

