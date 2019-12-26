Lady Gaga’s New Eyeshadow Palette Is So Popular, It Was One of Amazon’s Best-Selling Products Over the Holidays

Image zoom Haus Labs/ Instagram

It seems like every time Lady Gaga adds a new beauty product to her cosmetics line, it never fails to land into hundreds of Amazon shoppers’ carts.

The star recently launched an eyeshadow palette, the Glam Room Palette No. 1, as part of her Haus Laboratories makeup collection. Similar to the launch of her holiday lipstick and liquid eyeliner, the palette quickly made waves: Amazon announced that it was one of the best-selling beauty products out of billions of items purchased over the holidays. It’s also the number one new release in the makeup palettes category, and it’s already in the top five best-selling palettes of all time on the site.

Buy It! Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Glam Roome Palette No. 1, $34; amazon.com

The palette features 10 matte, metallic, and shimmery shades ranging from warm nude and rose gold tones to cool reds and purples. The brand says the palette colors are universal and “made to perform on every skin tone.” Shoppers who have tested the palette say the eyeshadows are smooth, blendable, very pigmented, and long-lasting.

If you’re more of a liquid eyeshadow fan, Gaga has those in her collection, too. Haus Laboratories released a special holiday set featuring seven creamy and vibrant Glam Attack Liquid Powder tubes, which Oprah featured in her Favorite Things list earlier this year.

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Attack Liquid Powder Set, $96; amazon.com

Below, shop a few more of our favorite Haus Laboratories cosmetics, and check out Gaga’s entire makeup collection on Amazon.

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Limited Edition Sparkle Lipstick, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER, Felt-Tip, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: HAUS of Collections: Eyeshadow, Lip Gloss, Lip Liner, $49; amazon.com

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: HAUS of Collections: 3-Piece Set, $47.53; amazon.com