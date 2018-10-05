Lady Gaga Gets a Make-Under and Shows Off Her Freckles in New Cover Shoot

Marilyn Minter/The New York Times

Lady Gaga is known for her avant garde choices (the legendary meat dress, anyone?), glitzy makeup and extravagant wigs. But the pop star and actress stripped down in her latest photo shoot.

Gaga, 32, got a total make-under and appears barefaced and shows off her freckles for her new cover story with New York Times Magazine, possibly channeling her fresh faced character Ally in A Star Is Born.

“I do keep transforming into a new shell of me,” she told the magazine. “So sure, there is an acting component to what I do, or a showbiz component to what I do. But the word ‘acting,’ it’s hard for me to talk about in that way, because ‘acting’ to me almost implies faking it.”

Marilyn Minter/The New York Times

And don’t expect Gaga to stop her transformation anytime soon. “Oh, I’m just shape-shifting again,” she said when asked about her next phase.

Gaga’s stripped back approach to beauty began after filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper, who wiped off the star’s makeup during her audition for the film.

According to the LA Times, Cooper, who directs and stars in the film, swiped off Gaga’s makeup because he wanted to see her “completely open” and with “no artifice.”

“Take it off,” Cooper told Gaga when she walked into the audition with a face of concealer, mascara and lipstick on. Then according to the new interview, he took out a makeup wipe and removed it himself.

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Instead of packing on makeup for the film, Gaga wore just lip balm and moisturizer each day, which helped the star get into character.

“It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” Gaga told the the LA Times “I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”