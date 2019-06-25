Hot Weather Leather! Lady Gaga Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Leather Look in 80-Degree N.Y.C.

Image zoom Say Cheese!/GC Images

Lady Gaga isn’t letting high summer temperatures affect her style.

The pop star, 33, stepped out in a head-to-toe black leather ensemble Monday in New York City looking as Gaga as ever. She accessorized her bandeau top and skirt set with over-the-elbow opera gloves, lace-up booties, a matching handbag and oversize sunnies. Gaga pulled her hair back into a bun and added a pop of color with cherry red lips.

Later that night, the “Shallow” singer took the stage at The Apollo Theater in Harlem to celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora — her many performance outfits did not disappoint. Gaga looked campy and cool in fishnet tights, a metallic catsuit, a sheer bodysuit and a vintage-style band tee.

Monday marked Gaga’s first public outing since her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper split from longtime love Irina Shayk, and the first since Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis shut down rumors that the two would perform songs from their Oscar-winning film at the British festival.

“Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening,” Eavis wrote on Twitter Monday.

Speculation that Cooper, 44, and Gaga would be teaming up as Jackson Maine and Ally once again kicked off Sunday, when radio DJ Edith Bowman said on a British TV show that she might have some intel on a secret Glastonbury performer.

“Well, I may know one, but I can’t possibly say,” she said, before recalling Cooper’s appearance on her podcast Soundtracking.

Earlier this year, Cooper and Gaga sang the award-winning song “Shallow”, at the 2019 Academy Awards. They’re intimate performance sparked rumors of an off-screen romance, which only intensified following Cooper’s breakup.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” a source recently told PEOPLE.