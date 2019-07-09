From Mother Monster to Mother Makeup!

Lady Gaga is about to make her grand entrance into the beauty industry.

The 33-year-old star, who’s become known for her ever-evolving , trendsetting makeup looks, announced the launch of her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, which will be available exclusively at Amazon starting in September. Gaga unveiled the news with an eye-catching campaign video featuring women and men of all nationalities, shapes and ages wearing dramatic makeup looks, including Gaga herself.

“When we made this film, I really wanted that feeling of self-discovery and self-acceptance and really loving who you are in a way that may be completely unconventional,” Gaga told Business of Fashion.

Designed to appeal to a wide range of people and inspired by her days as an aspiring singer shopping for makeup at N.Y.C. drugstores before a show, Haus Laboratories will items like multi-use sticks for the eyes, lips and cheeks, all sold in kits priced at $49.

Image zoom Haus Laboratories

The decision to jump into the makeup world versus skin or hair care was a simple decision for Gaga.

“Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” she said. “I discovered myself, but also other people discovered me, for me, through the way that I was expressing myself.”

Although Amazon has not necessarily known as a luxury beauty destination, or exclusively carried a brand fronted by a celeb of her stature, Gaga found the retailer to be the best match for Haus Laboratories.

“There are companies that see me, what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do and they’re worried about alienating consumers… They’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’ (which for me is the entire equation) so that we can ‘do a deal,’” Gaga said.

She added: “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”