See All of Lady Gaga's Incredible Red Carpet Looks from Her House of Gucci Press Tour

We're going Gaga for the House of Gucci actress's press tour looks

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated November 22, 2021 03:50 PM

1 of 15

House of Gaga

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

House of Gucci actress Lady Gaga started off with a bang on Nov. 9 when she wore a gorgeous purple Gucci gown at the London premiere of the film. She gave it her Gaga flair in a pair of platform boots and fishnets. 

2 of 15

Pop of Color

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The superstar matched her glam to her brightly hued gown, and topped off the look with sheer, sequined gloves and Tiffany & Co. jewels. 

3 of 15

Gucci Head-to-Toe

Credit: GC Images

It's only right that the superstar rock a few Gucci looks, all things considered! Gaga stepped out in London on Nov. 10 wearing a dress, cape and handbag by the designer and added a pair of classic aviators. 

4 of 15

Check Her Out

Credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Mirror, mirror, on the wall who has the greatest press tour looks of all? 

5 of 15

Old Hollywood Glam

Credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

We already know the answer: It's Gaga, out in an Et Ochs slip dress in London on Nov. 10.

6 of 15

Classic Elegance

Credit: MEGA

On Nov. 11, the star looked every bit the movie star while exiting her London hotel in a white CELINE by Hedi Slimane coat and matching white bag. 

Shine On

Shine On

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gaga rocked plenty of bling when she wore this Alexander McQueen ensemble in London on Nov. 12.

She accessorized with fishnet stockings, sheer, over-the-knee boots (which were also covered in jewels) and a poppy on her lapel (it was Remembrance Day in the U.K.). 

8 of 15

On the Cat Walk

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Everybody put your paws up for this animal-print ensemble!

While doing press on Nov. 13 ahead of her film's Milan premiere, the actress exited her hotel wearing a leopard-print look from Valentino. 

9 of 15

Effortlessly Chic

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

We're not sure we'd be able to stay upright in Gaga's glittering platform heels, let alone look this effortlessly chic! Here, she greeted fans in Milan on Nov. 13.

Lady in Red

Lady in Red

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

At the Milan premiere for House of Gucci on Nov. 13, Gaga wore a custom Atelier Versace gown, which included a steamy red corset and up-to-there leg slit. She added sky-high red pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewels for good measure. 

Shine On

Shine On

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gaga then headed to N.Y.C., where she bundled up on this shimmery, oversized goat on Nov. 15. 

Oh So Chic

Oh So Chic

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

She wowed in a black cut-out gown with another impressive leg slit while heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 15. 

13 of 15

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On Nov. 16, the superstar stunning in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black velvet halter gown, which featured pois d'esprit tulle and a bow around her neck. 

14 of 15

Using Her Platform

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gaga's signature platform heels set the tone for her cool jeans/T-shirt/jacket combo for a House of Gucci screening and Q&A in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

Shimmer On

Shimmer On

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

For her final premiere on Nov. 18 in L.A., the star went for a sleek bob, dramatic makeup and bright diamonds to complement her sparkling column gown.

By Andrea Wurzburger