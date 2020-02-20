Lady Gaga Just Dropped a ‘Makeout-Proof’ Lip Crayon — and It’s Already Amazon’s Hottest Makeup Release

Image zoom

Lady Gaga’s latest makeup drop has (once again) made it to the best-sellers charts on Amazon.

The star released a new matte lip crayon this week as part of her Haus Laboratories cosmetics collection. Since landing on Amazon, almost all of the Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon shades are dominating the hottest new releases chart for lip makeup. It’s already part of the overall top 10 best-selling lip products on the site, too. The creamy lip crayon comes in 12 highly pigmented shades, including bright pinks and deep reds, and has a matte finish once applied. Gaga tweeted that she loves the matte finish, and even called it “makeout-proof.”

Buy It! Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon, $18; amazon.com

Gaga had similar success when she released the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner and limited-edition Sparkle Lipstick, which both flew to the top of Amazon’s best-sellers charts the same day they launched. While the Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon doesn’t have any reviews yet, Gaga’s other cosmetics seem to be a hit amongst Amazon shoppers. Her lip liners and lip glosses have accumulated hundreds of reviews, calling them smooth and great for everyday wear.

Buy It! Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner, $16; amazon.com; Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss, $18; amazon.com

“I’ve been looking for this liner for easily a decade. I wear liner all over my lips, with a little gloss or lip balm to cover, regularly. My lips tend to be dry, and I’ve had difficulty finding liners that don’t bleed, disappear when I eat, [or] dry me out like crazy,” one shopper wrote. “The Haus of Gaga liner (I started with Myth) goes on smoothly, stays all day, and basically is a Boyz II Men song in a lip liner. It’s gonna be with you all day, all night, and it’s gonna make you feel so good.”

The best part? The Le Monster Lip Crayon (along with a majority of Haus Laboratories products) is under $20 — a total steal.