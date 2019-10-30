Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Gown Is Going Up for Auction After It Was Allegedly Left in Hotel Room

The couture Valentino confection Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards will be auctioned off after allegedly being left in a hotel room following the award show.

Gaga’s periwinkle, off-the-shoulder Valentino Haute Couture gown is set to be auctioned on Oct. 31 by Nate D. Sanders auction house in Los Angeles.

According to a press release from the auction house, Sara Corea, a 24-year-old employee at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, discovered the gown in the A Star Is Born actress’ room as she was cleaning it after the Golden Globes in January. In Corea’s Letter of Authenticity, she claims “the dress was left in the room.”

Corea turned the gown into the hotel’s lost and found, but on Sept. 3 — nearly nine months after the Golden Globe Awards — it was given back to her.

The dramatic floor-length two-piece dress, which was made specifically for Gaga, featured puffed sleeves and a voluminous 10-foot long train. The shade of the Best Actress in a Drama nominee’s look was a subtle nod to a dress Judy Garland wore in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

According a representative for Nate D. Sanders Auctions, bidding on Gaga’s gown will begin at $8,000.

Typically, designer gowns are loaned for red carpet events, but it’s unclear if Valentino gifted the custom creation to Gaga, which could be possible for such a prestigious event.

PEOPLE has reached out to Gaga’s rep and Valentino for comment about the auction.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel told PEOPLE in a statement, “At this time, the hotel is working closely with all parties involved to retrieve the item and have it returned to its rightful owner.”

On Tuesday, Nate D. Sanders Auctions confirmed to PEOPLE that the bidding is still set to take place on Thursday.

“Nate D. Sanders Auctions prides itself on having legitimate and correct provenance on all items it places in the company’s monthly auctions,” the auction house said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We have been made aware of a question concerning the provenance of the Lady Gaga dress being auctioned on October 31. Our research confirms the dress was given to the Beverly Hilton lost and found department, where it stayed for almost nine months. The hotel, in accordance with its longstanding policy, released the dress when no one claimed the item. The consignor has a receipt from the Hilton Beverly Hills Lost and Found Department and documentation, which accompanies the dress for auction.”