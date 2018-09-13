Lady Gaga‘s personal style has evolved dramatically over the years, from wild and boundary-pushing (remember the meat dress, anyone?) to minimal and ethereal. And in the pop star’s new 73 Questions interview with Vogue, Gaga revealed which famous celeb she’s been channeling lately with her recent, Old Hollywood glamorous looks.

“Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the 32-year-old star of A Star Is Born said.



But when it comes to the actress and singer’s all-time favorite look, Gaga loves an iconic ensemble she wore in her earlier days in the industry.

Everett; Vogue/YouTube

​

“The number one look in my career I would say at the MTV Music Awards when I wore Alexander McQueen from his very last collection before he died,” she said.

Shutterstock

“I like that fashion can both be a form of expression and a form of hiding,” Gaga added.

The star’s collection of clothes in her closet is also extensive — and includes a very special one-of-a-kind piece from another famous pop star’s music video. “I do own one [Michael Jackson] ‘Thriller’ jacket,” Gaga revealed.

Everett

In Gaga’s new cover story with Vogue, the star reveals she looks at considers clothing her “form of armor.”

She said, “I just kept creating more and more fantasies to escape into, new skins to shed. And every time I shed a skin, it was like taking a shower when you’re dirty: getting rid of, washing off, shedding all of the bad, and becoming something new.”