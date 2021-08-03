Lady Gaga's Over-the-Top Style Streak Is Hotter than the N.Y.C. Summer
We're living for it, if it wasn't obvious already
Lady Gaga's style never stops — no matter the temperature outside — as evidenced by her recent chic streak through the streets of N.Y.C.
She's been in rehearsals for her MTV Unplugged performances with Tony Bennett, which kick off Tuesday, Aug. 3, and go through Aug. 5 at Radio City Music Hall, and are scheduled to air on Friday. The two first collaborated together with their first album, Cheek to Cheek in 2013 — and though Gaga has lived through many style iterations since, she remains true to her main objective: turn heads.
On July 27, Gaga stepped out in a high-fashion moment that was full of fantasy, and well, feathers. She wore a black long sleeve turtleneck minidress with feathers along the sleeves, plus angular Marc Jacobs shades and (what else) nine-inch platform boots.
On another outing, she wore a a sheath dress with cutout at the bodice. Gaga paired the look with black nine-inch platform heels and a boxy black bag.
On July 28, the Oscar winner donned a caftan that was boldly printed with brown, pink and yellow flowers and topped off the '70s feel with a pastel yellow bag and geometric cat-eye shades.
Later that day, she went for true Gaga drama in a sparkly number that was absolutely unforgettable. The outfit consisted of a black bodysuit, gray metallic tights and a black blazer draped over her shoulders, all complete with a black headscarf.
On August 1, Gaga sashayed out of her hotel lobby in a Valentino Haute Couture look that featured a vibrant purple cape dress with a matching lilac feather headdress by Philip Treacy and pair of pale yellow gloves, according to stylist Tom Eerebout. Barely-there see-through stilettos finished off the look.
She took a sharp turn, sartorially speaking, in a pinstripe double-breasted vintage suit with cat-eye shades, Agmes x Simone Bodmer-Turner and a tiny white top-handle bag.
Recently, the singer has announced that she is working with Tony Bennett again to produce their next album, which will be Bennett's last, according to a Variety article. The two reconnected for a special edition of MTV Unplugged, just a few months after his family announced that Bennett suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
"Come witness a new chapter in Unplugged's history as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga grace the Unplugged stage for the first time, performing fresh renditions off their brand new Jazz standards album — and a handful of surprises you definitely won't want to miss," the ticketing website for the event states.