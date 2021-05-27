The pop star put it all on display in a revealing tie-dye thong bikini

Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Curves in a Cheeky Tie-Dye Thong Bikini: See the Sexy Pics

Lady Gaga's soaking up the sun in a trendy (and cheeky!) swimsuit.

The "Rain On Me" pop star, 35, showed off her bare backside in a tie-dye thong bikini as she stretched out on the pavement by the beach like a mermaid. To completely channel those Ariel vibes, Gaga threw her wavy brunette hair over her shoulders and gazed up at the sky. She captioned the two sultry pics with a simple mermaid emoji, "🧜‍♀️."

Fans quickly flooded the singer's comments with loving comments that praised her for owning her body. "OMG QUEEN!!!! YOU'RE GORGEOUS," one person wrote.

Lady Gaga Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Someone else said, "You look so happy!!!" Another fan joked, "Lady Gaga serving cake and it's not even my birthday 🍰."

Gaga has been taking some time for herself to relax after she recently wrapped filming the forthcoming House of Gucci movie. At the beginning of May, the star shared a photograph on Instagram of herself pounding fists with Gucci director Ridley Scott.

"That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."