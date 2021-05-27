Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Curves in a Cheeky Tie-Dye Thong Bikini: See the Sexy Pics
The pop star put it all on display in a revealing tie-dye thong bikini
Lady Gaga's soaking up the sun in a trendy (and cheeky!) swimsuit.
The "Rain On Me" pop star, 35, showed off her bare backside in a tie-dye thong bikini as she stretched out on the pavement by the beach like a mermaid. To completely channel those Ariel vibes, Gaga threw her wavy brunette hair over her shoulders and gazed up at the sky. She captioned the two sultry pics with a simple mermaid emoji, "🧜♀️."
Fans quickly flooded the singer's comments with loving comments that praised her for owning her body. "OMG QUEEN!!!! YOU'RE GORGEOUS," one person wrote.
Someone else said, "You look so happy!!!" Another fan joked, "Lady Gaga serving cake and it's not even my birthday 🍰."
Gaga has been taking some time for herself to relax after she recently wrapped filming the forthcoming House of Gucci movie. At the beginning of May, the star shared a photograph on Instagram of herself pounding fists with Gucci director Ridley Scott.
"That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."
Directed by Scott, 83, House of Gucci follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him. The film, which also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.