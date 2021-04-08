Also starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, the film tells the story of the late fashion mogul's 1995 assassination and ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani's (Lady Gaga) involvement

Lady Gaga Films Wedding Scene for House of Gucci Movie – See the Dress!

Wedding bells are ringing on the set of House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga — who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming biographical crime drama about Reggiani's involvement in her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci's 1995 assassination — appeared to be filming an important scene from the movie in photos from the set in Rome, Italy, on Thursday.

Gaga, 35, wore a wedding dress for the scene (seemingly chronicling Reggiani's 1973 nuptials with Gucci). The gown featured an A-line silhouette, floral detailing throughout, a high-low hemline, sweetheart neckline and long-sleeved sheer overlay.

She finished the look in pearly white heels, an understated necklace and earrings, and a floor-length veil worn over a chic updo.

Lady Gaga entering the church, wearing a bride gown in House of Gucci set in Rome Image zoom Lady Gaga films House of Gucci | Credit: MEGA

House of Gucci follows the story of Maurizio (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, his ex-wife Reggiani, and the aftermath of his death after Reggiani hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

The Ridley Scott-directed drama is currently being filmed on location in Italy, and photos of Driver, Gaga and Jared Leto (who stars as fashion designer Paolo Gucci) from the set have only added to the hype surrounding the much-anticipated film.

Last month, Gaga sent the Internet into a frenzy when she shared the first look at House of Gucci on Instagram. The actress and singer wore a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt and gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets as she stood next to Driver in the Italian Alps.

The Marriage Story actor, 37, wore a beige turtleneck sweater and white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist, as well as wide-rimmed black glasses, as he smiled with his arm around his costar.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga Image zoom Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Several more photos have been released since, including ones of an unrecognizable Leto, 49, in costume, Driver and Gaga riding an electric scooter, Gaga behind the wheel of a vintage car while Driver sips a drink nearby, and more.

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons.