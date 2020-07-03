Lady Gaga Wears Chromatica Mask and Says 'Be Yourself, But Wear a Mask' amid Pandemic

"I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet," Lady Gaga wrote

Good luck reading Lady Gaga's poker face now!

On Friday, the "Rain on Me" singer, 34, shared a selfie on Instagram showing off her Chromatica-themed mask, honoring her latest album and keeping safe amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gaga proudly wore the glittery black-and-pink face covering, which came complete with shiny spikes and dangling silver chains.

"Be yourself, but wear a mask!" she captioned the stylish photo. "I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet."

Bennett, 93, quickly completed the challenge, posting a selfie wearing a large white mask. "We #kindlymask for all our loved ones, both at home and all around the world. We encourage you to share why you wear a mask," he wrote with the photo.

In May, Gaga promoted the release of her latest album by donning a pink mask matching the project's aesthetic, embroidered with pointy spikes. Chromatica went on to become the biggest album of 2020 for a female artist so far.

"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world… in Chromatica time and distance do not exist 🤪," joked the artist at the time, posing at the driver's seat of a large truck while wearing the mask and her pink hair.

She also posted another selfie modeling the enviable face covering while lounging in a comfy tie-dyed hoodie.

"I love you @scottstudenberg thank you for my handmade tie dye outfit, you made it with your hands for me and it was still damp when I got it and put it right on," Gaga captioned the post. "Truly made with love. You’re the best 💕 @bajaeast."

The Grammy winner has kept in touch with fans while self-isolating, writing on Instagram last month that she's "thinking about the world and sending love." Gaga added with a blonde-haired selfie: "I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

On Thursday, she playfully shared her at-home glam time, even if she had nowhere to go. "When you do your makeup during quarantine just cuz... 🤦‍♀️💕," she captioned the snug selfie, flashing her bright pink lips and dark lashes.