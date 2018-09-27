Lady Gaga Says She Dyed Her Hair Back to Blonde the Night She Finished Shooting A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga is staying true to her roots!

The pop star, 32, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thursday, that she dyed her hair back from brunette to blond the very night she finished shooting A Star Is Born. The “Poker Face” singer also shared that she had trouble letting go of her character in the weeks and months after filming.

“I literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible because there is — without giving away the end of the film — there is some tremendous emotion and tragedy, so I wanted to get her out, but to be honest, she’s still in here,” Gaga recalled as she pointed to her heart.

She also told the host about her off-screen relationship with Bradley Cooper and how quickly they bonded. “He makes you feel comfortable right away, and he’s such a loving and caring person,” Gaga said. “We’re both from the East coast, we’re both Italian, so before I knew it, I was heating up leftovers in the kitchen and feeding him. We were talking about life.”

The Grammy winner continued, “And then we started to sing together at the piano, a song by Creedence Clearwater Revival, ‘Midnight Special,’ and I heard his voice and I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ He sings from his soul.”

Gaga then revealed that Cooper, 43, wrote all his songs for A Star Is Born and that she didn’t wear much makeup while shooting — which she said was both “freeing” and “terrifying.”

Cooper has also been raving about the experience of working with Gaga.

On Conan, Monday, the actor — who also directed A Star Is Born — explained that when he arrived to the pop star’s home for their first meeting, she could tell that he was in the mood for a snack. “I don’t know what I was doing but she said, ‘Are you hungry?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’” he shared, before joking, “I was burping and my stomach was growling.”

“We went to the kitchen and she said, ‘Look in my fridge’ and she had all this pasta that she had made the night before,” Cooper continued. “She heated it up and I was eating it with her. It was insane. She made me feel so comfortable.”

A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5.