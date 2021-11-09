Lady Gaga Recalls Wearing Dove Brooch at Joe Biden's Inauguration and Says Dress Was "Bulletproof"

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn," Lady Gaga said of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress she wore to President Joe Biden's inauguration in January

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC

Lady Gaga is opening up about the outfit she chose when she sang the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, claimed that the Schiaparelli Haute Couture look she wore for the occasion was "bulletproof" as she looked back on her fashion evolution in a video shared Monday by British Vogue.

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn," Gaga said. "I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress."

She wore a custom look by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, featuring a structured navy fitted jacket with a red silk ballgown skirt. It is not clear how the dress was made bulletproof or whether the singer was wearing a bulletproof vest under the ensemble.

Gaga fondly recalled the look's gold dove brooch, featuring an olive branch in its beak, which she wore as a symbol of peace. "When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," she raved about the accessory.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Marine Corps Capt. Evan Campbell (left) and Lady Gaga | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty

"And I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office," Gaga added.

The Chromatica artist also reminisced about Marine Capt. Evan Campbell, who escorted her to the microphone. "And I'll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with," she said. "He was asking me if I was nervous and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings... like a dove."

Gaga previously opened up to PEOPLE about the once-in-a-lifetime experience in January. "It was the honor of my lifetime," she said after her performance.