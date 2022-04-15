The K-Pop boy band member called the "Born This Way" singer "my queen forever!!!" alongside a few stylish shots from their meetup after her concert

Lady Gaga and J-Hope from BTS: Dandy Meets Denim as the Singers Mingle Backstage in Las Vegas

BTS member J-Hope made sure he was casually cool when he met up with Lady Gaga after one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

On Thursday night, the K-Pop group's lead dancer, 28, shared a photo of himself with Gaga, 36, on Instagram.

"Today was a really glorious day," he captioned four shots of them backstage at the Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano residency. "When it comes to a show, there's none like Lady Gaga!!!"

The "Hope World" rapper was rocking a double denim outfit (a washed-out button up short sleeve shirt with frayed sleeves and a pair of black pants with ripped detailing) that he accessorized with a newsboy cap, oversized glasses and layered necklaces.

For her part, Gaga suited up in a dapper sparkling tux jacket paired with black vinyl pants and stilettos and completed with a bow tie.

"Every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life," J-Hope wrote. "@ladygaga, my queen forever!!!"

J-Hope isn't the only BTS member who's a fan of the A Star Is Born actress.

At the 64th Grammy Awards the group's member V, 26, posed for a cheeky photo with Gaga.

"I'm a huge fan and I wanted to take a picture," the artist said in a livestream, according to translation, about his interaction with the House of Gucci star. But he had to put in the work, joking to fans: "You don't know how many times I failed."

Ahead of the award show, Suga, 29, told E! he wants to collaborate with Gaga in the future — not to mention J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo and Snoop Dogg.

The septet shook the internet at the awards show with their "epic" James Bond-inspired performance of "Butter."

Their second Grammy Awards performance shook the internet with many shocking moments including member Jungkook hanging from the ceiling and landing on the stage in a spy-esque move and a surprise skit with Rodrigo, 19.

