....and we have to stan!

Lady Gaga Braves the N.Y.C. Heat Wave Stepping Out in 3 High-Fashion Looks

Leave it to Lady Gaga to look seemingly unfazed by the scorching hot temperatures in New York City while putting on a high-fashion street style parade in the process.

Ahead of her MTV Unplugged performance with Tony Bennett airing this Friday, the singer, 35, was spotted exiting the iconic Plaza Hotel near Central Park three times in three different head-turning looks (and not a sweat stain in sight!).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Gaga stepped out in a black gown that featured a voluminous tulle skirt and a sheer, lace bustier. She teamed the red carpet-worthy look with a black velvet clutch, cat-eye sunglasses and black pumps.

Lady Gaga looks elegant as she walks down the steps of the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City. Credit: Splash News Online

For her next look, the actress donned a black-and-white printed Giuseppe di Morabito tea-length dress with a sweetheart-style neckline, puff sleeves and a side slit, plus Mark Cross box clutch.

Lady Gaga is seen in Midtown on June 30, 2021 Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The singer kicked off her style parade on Tuesday wearing a vintage-inspired pink polka-dot Alessandra Rich frock with strong shoulders, ruched fitted design and ruffled hem. Gaga accessorized with the same sunnies, plus white pumps and a matching purse.

How she looked cool as a cucumber turning the sizzling sidewalks into her own personal catwalk, we'll never know, but she did bring one summer-ready aspect to all three looks: she pulled her hair up into a chic updo. Relatable queen!

Style icon Lady Gaga looks fabulous in a Alessandra Rich pink polka dot dress as she steps out in New York City. Credit: Splash News Online

Later this week, the Chromatica artist will reunite with Bennett, 94, for a special edition of MTV Unplugged, just months after his family revealed his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis to the public.

"Come witness a new chapter in Unplugged's history as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga grace the Unplugged stage for the first time, performing fresh renditions off their brand new Jazz standards album — and a handful of surprises you definitely won't want to miss," the ticketing website for the event states.

The upcoming special will be the first collaboration for the two since they released the mega-hit album Cheek to Cheek in 2014, which they performed together at countless venues across the country.

Over the years, Bennett has fostered a special relationship with Gaga. During a February interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning, Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto revealed that Gaga was aware of Bennett's diagnosis.