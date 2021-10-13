Lady Gaga Dons Boa Made of $100 Bills for Private Flight to Las Vegas Ahead of Rumored Residency

Lady Gaga is rumored to be returning to her Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater on Thursday

Lady Gaga just debuted what may be her most lavish look to date.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 35, shared a photo of herself onboard a private jet en route to Las Vegas, wearing a puff-sleeve polka dot dress teamed with a boa made of $100 bills. She showed off cash-clad accessory by holding it up as she posed for the shot.

Gaga, who landed on PEOPLE's Best Dressed Stars of 2021 for her "a parade of over-the-top looks this year, paired the ensemble with a hot pink Hermes bag and massive cat-eye sunglasses.

"Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️," she wrote Tuesday on Instagram, followed by the hashtags "#jazz" and "#loveforsale."

The post comes amid rumors the songstress will return to her residency at MGM's Park Theater.

Lady Gaga returns to the stage to celebrate the launch of her new jazz album, Love for Sale, during a globally streamed performance brought to fans exclusively by Westfield. (Photo - Christopher Polk for Westfield) Lady Gaga Celebrates Love For Sale Album with Globally Lady Gaga | Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Last week, the Daily Mail UK reported that Gaga is returning to Las Vegas for her "Jazz & Piano" show on Thursday, where she reportedly will make over $1 million a show and wear more than $9.5 million in costumes.

In June, the award-winning singer announced she was rescheduling her Chromatica Ball tour for 2022 as the world slowly reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Oct. 1, Gaga released her second album with Tony Bennett called Love For Sale. The dynamic duo performed two special shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall in August in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday.

Gaga and Bennett also joined forces for an MTV Unplugged performance later that month. Bennett's family revealed the legendary singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease six months prior.