Lady Gaga Shows Off New Bleached Eyebrows in Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

Lady Gaga just majorly switched up her look.

On Thursday, the pop star, 33, posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, revealing a bold new aspect of her beauty look: no eyebrows.

She sported a turquoise blue crewneck sweatshirt in the photo showing off her bleached brows, with her bubble gum pink hair tied into a front top knot.

“Sushi!!!!!,” she captioned her photo, with several emojis, including the sushi, heart and smiley face emoji, plus the hashtag, “#2020.”

Commenters loved Gaga’s bleached brows, with one fan writing, “Hello my bleached browed queen.”

And Lady Gaga’s friends also packed on the praises. Singer Icona Pop added three red heart emojis to Gaga’s picture, while her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras commented with a string of small pink hearts.

Before debuting her bleached brows, Lady Gaga recently introduced her new man on Instagram on Feb. 3.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga captioned a photo of herself cozying up to her new beau while in Florida for the Super Bowl. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️”

On Super Bowl Sunday, Gaga and her man — who has been identified as Michael Polansky — were spotted leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.

On New Year’s Eve, PDA-filled photos of Gaga and Polansky, the CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group, were captured in Las Vegas.

This is the pop star’s second relationship since she called it quits with her ex-fiancé Christian Carino last year. The couple confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they had ended their engagement.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the pair split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation that their relationship had run its course began when fans noticed that the singer was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards. Fans also pointed out that she did not thank Carino during her acceptance speech after her song “Shallow” won the award for best pop duo or group performance.

Gaga briefly dated audio engineer Dan Horton last summer and fall.