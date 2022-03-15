The West Side Story star revealed that some famous faces helped her avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the Critics Choice Awards

Rachel Zegler Says Lady Gaga and the Haim Sisters Fixed Her Critics Choice Awards Dress with a Hairpin

Rachel Zegler didn't let a fashion emergency stop her from enjoying the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The West Side Story actress, 20, revealed on Twitter on Monday that Lady Gaga and the Haim sisters stepped to help when her dress broke.

"My dress broke last night," she tweeted. "Lady Gaga, Este Haim and Alana Haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. And I think that's beautiful."

Before the fashion mishap, Zegler looked flawless on the show's red carpet in her custom Christian Dior seafoam green gown. She completed the look with Dior shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Her stylist, Sarah Slutsky, shared her excitement about the look on social media.

"Gorgeous in green 💚👗 our dream girl @rachelzegler x @criticschoice in stunning custom #Dior by @mariagraziachiuri — thank you for making this magical incredible moment possible," she wrote. "Rach— you are 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️💚💚 ✨✨"

Zegler also revealed on Sunday that she was able to talk with Lady Gaga at the awards ceremony.

"I got to tell lady gaga that she is the reason i am alive today and honestly that's all i have ever wanted," she tweeted alongside a clip of them chatting at the show.

On Sunday, Lady Gaga and Zegler attended both the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles and the British Academy Film Awards in London.

Rachel Zegler's Dress Broke at the Critics Choice Awards Credit: Rachel Zegler/Twitter

Zegler selected a glam turquoise Vivienne Westwood dress for the earlier event while The House of Gucci actress looked picture perfect in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

Zegler revealed social media that she met Lady Gaga for the first time at the British Academy Film Awards.

"If you know me, you know how much Lady Gaga has meant to me for over a decade now," she captioned a picture of her and Gaga embracing. "'Born This Way' was my first favorite album. I used to dance around to 'Heavy Metal Lover' without knowing what any of it meant and now I continue to dance around my room to '911.'"