Lady Gaga Goes in Full Gucci Garb (Naturally) Alongside House of Gucci Co-Stars at UK Premiere

The House of Gucci press tour has officially started — and it's bound to be the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and more cast members of the highly-anticipated drama hit the red carpet at the UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London in looks worthy of a fashion film debut.

The "Rain On Me" singer — who stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed movie, which follows the real-life figure as she hires a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver) — arrived in true Gaga garb, donning look 67 straight off the Gucci Love Parade runway last week.

House of Gucci Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

She styled the purple silk chiffon cape gown with the same fishnet stockings and crystal-embellished gloves that were shown on the runway. Gaga added her signature Pleaser platform boots as a personalized touch, and wore purple eyeshadow to match the gown.

Hayek shined in a custom Gucci gold lame plisse v-neck gown, silver metallic platforms and yellow gold jewelry.

House of Gucci Credit: Lia Toby/Getty

And the leading men of House of Gucci did not disappoint. Jared Leto (who walked in the star-studded Gucci Love Parade fashion show alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith and more) wore a blue velvet suit featuring satin trim. He paired the look with white boots and a diamond statement necklace. Meanwhile, Driver sported a navy Burberry suit and tie.

House of Gucci also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney and Jack Huston. The film is directed by Ridley Scott and based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

House of Gucci Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

The upcoming thriller marks Gaga's second leading film role. She previously starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In an interview with Variety, Hayek, 55, teased Gaga's "extraordinary" performance in House of Gucci, telling the outlet, "We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. Her accent was perfect."

House of Gucci Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

"I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set," Hayek added. "We really couldn't wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."