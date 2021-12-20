Ladies of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Wears Two Custom Dresses for Wedding to Sergio Carrallo
The television star stunned in gowns by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti during her wedding in Dubai over the weekend
Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo tied the knot in elegant style!
The 45-year-old reality star dressed in two breathtaking couture gowns made by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti for her lavish wedding over the weekend to the former pro soccer player for Real Madrid.
Stanbury stunned during the Dubai wedding ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in a white lace off-the shoulder embellished long sleeved gown that was paired with an embroidered beaded long veil.
During the cake cutting ceremony she took a different stylish approach wearing a ivory off-the shoulder couture A-line dress made with moire taffeta fabric.
Carrallo made a fashion statement for the wedding festivities in two suits.
The first 5226 Homme custom tailored suit designed by Nikos Kritharioti for the pre wedding ceremony was light beige and silk.
Carrallo's second piece for the wedding ceremony was a white wool and silk custom tailored 5226 Homme Tuxedo paired with a white lapel, white shirt and silk bow tie.
Before the big day, during a pre wedding ceremony on the desert in Dubai, Stanbury dressed in a short white deep V shape neckline dress (also by Celia Kritharioti) featuring a tulle trail that was paired with white booties.
The couple is enjoying married life. On Monday, Stanbury posted a photo of the two laying in bed together on Instagram that was captioned, "Ladies and Gentlemen my #husband ♥️💫 @sergiocarrallo @rafflespalmdubai @all_mea"
Stanbury starred in Ladies of London for three seasons that spanned from 2014 to 2017.
The couple announced their engagement in January of 2021 after Stanbury opened up about the relationship only months earlier in July.
Stanbury was previously married to Cem Habib for 17 years before announcing her divorce in 2019.