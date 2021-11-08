All the Must-See Looks from the LACMA Art + Film Gala

A-list stars dressed to impress at the 10th-anniversary charity event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and presented by Gucci 

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman November 08, 2021 02:10 PM

Salma Hayek

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a sparkling ombré Gucci gown and a diamond statement necklace. 

Lil Nas X

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a yellow printed Gucci suit adorned with feather cuffs, brown Gucci loafers, a diamond choker and lots of ring bling.  

Elle Fanning

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a black Gucci two-piece with sheer overlay and a sparkling flower brooch. 

Jared Leto

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a white Gucci suit adorned with pink feathers, paired with white boots and a pendant necklace. 

Sienna Miller

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sequin seafoam green one-shoulder Gucci dress and black sandals. 

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a belted Gucci column dress with lace overlay and sheer mesh sleeves. 

Anjelica Huston

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a dark green Gucci gown with an attached cape, a diamond collar and tassels.  

Billie Eilish

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a lace Gucci dress featuring a sheer printed overlay and feather sleeves. 

Eva Longoria

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in an asymmetrical sequin Vivienne Westwood gown. 

Miley Cyrus

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a matching brightly colored floral Gucci suit, bootlegging pants and bag. 

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

make their red carpet couple debut in a Gucci tuxedo and bowtie and a Gucci ensemble consisting of an ivory lace blouse and a long plaid skirt, respectively. 

Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernay

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in an asymmetrical Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress with ruching and a long sleeve black gown, respectively. 

Olivia Wilde

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sparkling long-sleeve Gucci column gown embellished with a pink butterfly on the bodice. 

Awkwafina

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a long-sleeve Gucci gown with a pink sequin top and an orange skirt adorned with rhinestones and feathers. 

Jake Gyllenhaal

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a navy blazer paired with a pink button down, mustard colored trousers and black loafers, all by Gucci. 

Diane Keaton

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sequin navy suit, teamed with a grey button-down, black boots and a beret. 

Tracee Ellis Ross

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Gucci iridescent 70s-inspired sequin suit, a bronze coat made of tinsel and black sandals. 

Paris Hilton

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a white gown featuring a corset bodice with diamonds layered over top and a tulle skirt, custom designed by Pamella Roland. 

Florence Welch

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a silk blue long sleeve Gucci gown embellished with sparkling fringe details and a velvet belt. 

Dakota Johnson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Gucci diamond bralette top and satin wide leg trousers. 

Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a two-toned pink sequin Gucci gown featuring silver trim and pink feathers.  

Rebecca Hall

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a sheer long sleeve Miu Miu gown with a black collar and rhinestone embellishments. 

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a pleated red dress paired with silver platform sandals and an ivory tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie, respectively. 

Suki Waterhouse

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a Gucci look featuring a sheer sequin column skirt, a lace bodice and voluminous feather sleeves paired with strappy sandals. 

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a belted Gucci dress featuring a sparkling black top and velvet skirt paired with feather-embellished gloves, respectively. 

Claire Holt

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a plunging sequin column dress. 

Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a long sleeve white Saint Laurent gown with dramatic shoulders, a plunging v-neckline and a column skirt, accessorized with gold cuffs. 

Leslie Mann

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a long sleeve black gown with an open back. 

Sydney Sweeney

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a black one-shoulder Saint Laurent gown with a side slit and open back. 

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a plunging black gown with ruching and balloon sleeve.

Camila Morrone

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a sheer black long sleeve Atelier Versace gown with a mesh-embellished shoulder and rushing. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a long sleeve sequin cut out gown, respectively. 

Addison Rae

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a structured black Saint Laurent column gown with long sleeves and a deep v-neckline. 

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman