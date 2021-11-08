All the Must-See Looks from the LACMA Art + Film Gala
A-list stars dressed to impress at the 10th-anniversary charity event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and presented by Gucci
Salma Hayek
in a sparkling ombré Gucci gown and a diamond statement necklace.
Lil Nas X
in a yellow printed Gucci suit adorned with feather cuffs, brown Gucci loafers, a diamond choker and lots of ring bling.
Elle Fanning
in a black Gucci two-piece with sheer overlay and a sparkling flower brooch.
Jared Leto
in a white Gucci suit adorned with pink feathers, paired with white boots and a pendant necklace.
Sienna Miller
in a sequin seafoam green one-shoulder Gucci dress and black sandals.
Kirsten Dunst
in a belted Gucci column dress with lace overlay and sheer mesh sleeves.
Anjelica Huston
in a dark green Gucci gown with an attached cape, a diamond collar and tassels.
Billie Eilish
in a lace Gucci dress featuring a sheer printed overlay and feather sleeves.
Eva Longoria
in an asymmetrical sequin Vivienne Westwood gown.
Miley Cyrus
in a matching brightly colored floral Gucci suit, bootlegging pants and bag.
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers
make their red carpet couple debut in a Gucci tuxedo and bowtie and a Gucci ensemble consisting of an ivory lace blouse and a long plaid skirt, respectively.
Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernay
in an asymmetrical Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress with ruching and a long sleeve black gown, respectively.
Olivia Wilde
in a sparkling long-sleeve Gucci column gown embellished with a pink butterfly on the bodice.
Awkwafina
in a long-sleeve Gucci gown with a pink sequin top and an orange skirt adorned with rhinestones and feathers.
Jake Gyllenhaal
in a navy blazer paired with a pink button down, mustard colored trousers and black loafers, all by Gucci.
Diane Keaton
in a sequin navy suit, teamed with a grey button-down, black boots and a beret.
Tracee Ellis Ross
in a Gucci iridescent 70s-inspired sequin suit, a bronze coat made of tinsel and black sandals.
Paris Hilton
in a white gown featuring a corset bodice with diamonds layered over top and a tulle skirt, custom designed by Pamella Roland.
Florence Welch
in a silk blue long sleeve Gucci gown embellished with sparkling fringe details and a velvet belt.
Dakota Johnson
in a Gucci diamond bralette top and satin wide leg trousers.
Jodie Turner-Smith
in a two-toned pink sequin Gucci gown featuring silver trim and pink feathers.
Rebecca Hall
in a sheer long sleeve Miu Miu gown with a black collar and rhinestone embellishments.
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch
in a pleated red dress paired with silver platform sandals and an ivory tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie, respectively.
Suki Waterhouse
in a Gucci look featuring a sheer sequin column skirt, a lace bodice and voluminous feather sleeves paired with strappy sandals.
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a belted Gucci dress featuring a sparkling black top and velvet skirt paired with feather-embellished gloves, respectively.
Claire Holt
in a plunging sequin column dress.
Hailey Baldwin
in a long sleeve white Saint Laurent gown with dramatic shoulders, a plunging v-neckline and a column skirt, accessorized with gold cuffs.
Leslie Mann
in a long sleeve black gown with an open back.
Sydney Sweeney
in a black one-shoulder Saint Laurent gown with a side slit and open back.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
in a plunging black gown with ruching and balloon sleeve.
Camila Morrone
in a sheer black long sleeve Atelier Versace gown with a mesh-embellished shoulder and rushing.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a long sleeve sequin cut out gown, respectively.
Addison Rae
in a structured black Saint Laurent column gown with long sleeves and a deep v-neckline.