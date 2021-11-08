All the Must-See Looks from the LACMA Art + Film Gala A-list stars dressed to impress at the 10th-anniversary charity event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and presented by Gucci Skip gallery slides More View All Next Slide Salma Hayek 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic in a sparkling ombré Gucci gown and a diamond statement necklace. 1 of 33 View All Advertisement Advertisement Lil Nas X 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic in a yellow printed Gucci suit adorned with feather cuffs, brown Gucci loafers, a diamond choker and lots of ring bling. 2 of 33 View All Elle Fanning 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage in a black Gucci two-piece with sheer overlay and a sparkling flower brooch. 3 of 33 View All Advertisement Advertisement Jared Leto

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a white Gucci suit adorned with pink feathers, paired with white boots and a pendant necklace.

Sienna Miller

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sequin seafoam green one-shoulder Gucci dress and black sandals.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a belted Gucci column dress with lace overlay and sheer mesh sleeves.

Anjelica Huston

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a dark green Gucci gown with an attached cape, a diamond collar and tassels.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles,

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a lace Gucci dress featuring a sheer printed overlay and feather sleeves.

Eva Longoria

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in an asymmetrical sequin Vivienne Westwood gown.

Miley Cyrus

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a matching brightly colored floral Gucci suit, bootlegging pants and bag.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

make their red carpet couple debut in a Gucci tuxedo and bowtie and a Gucci ensemble consisting of an ivory lace blouse and a long plaid skirt, respectively. Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernay

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in an asymmetrical Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress with ruching and a long sleeve black gown, respectively.

Olivia Wilde

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sparkling long-sleeve Gucci column gown embellished with a pink butterfly on the bodice.

Awkwafina

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a long-sleeve Gucci gown with a pink sequin top and an orange skirt adorned with rhinestones and feathers.

Jake Gyllenhaal

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a navy blazer paired with a pink button down, mustard colored trousers and black loafers, all by Gucci.

Diane Keaton

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sequin navy suit, teamed with a grey button-down, black boots and a beret.

Tracee Ellis Ross

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Gucci iridescent 70s-inspired sequin suit, a bronze coat made of tinsel and black sandals.

Paris Hilton

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a white gown featuring a corset bodice with diamonds layered over top and a tulle skirt, custom designed by Pamella Roland.

Florence Welch

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a silk blue long sleeve Gucci gown embellished with sparkling fringe details and a velvet belt.

Dakota Johnson

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Gucci diamond bralette top and satin wide leg trousers.

Jodie Turner-Smith

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a two-toned pink sequin Gucci gown featuring silver trim and pink feathers.

Rebecca Hall

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a sheer long sleeve Miu Miu gown with a black collar and rhinestone embellishments.

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a pleated red dress paired with silver platform sandals and an ivory tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie, respectively.

Suki Waterhouse

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a Gucci look featuring a sheer sequin column skirt, a lace bodice and voluminous feather sleeves paired with strappy sandals.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a belted Gucci dress featuring a sparkling black top and velvet skirt paired with feather-embellished gloves, respectively.

Claire Holt

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a plunging sequin column dress.

Hailey Baldwin

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a long sleeve white Saint Laurent gown with dramatic shoulders, a plunging v-neckline and a column skirt, accessorized with gold cuffs.

Leslie Mann

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a long sleeve black gown with an open back.

Sydney Sweeney

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a black one-shoulder Saint Laurent gown with a side slit and open back.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a plunging black gown with ruching and balloon sleeve.

Camila Morrone

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a sheer black long sleeve Atelier Versace gown with a mesh-embellished shoulder and rushing.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a black tuxedo and bow tie and a long sleeve sequin cut out gown, respectively.

Addison Rae

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a structured black Saint Laurent column gown with long sleeves and a deep v-neckline.

