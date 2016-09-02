Get your credit cards ready for these amazing Labor Day deals

These Labor Day Sales Will Help Combat Those End-of-Summer Blues

It’s hard to believe summer is officially coming to a close, but we have some news that will help alleviate those “last weekend of the season” blues. Your favorite retailers (Draper James! For Love & Lemons! LORAC Cosmetics!) are dishing out some can’t-miss sales (we’re talking up to 50 percent off in some cases). So you may have to put away your bikinis and flip flops, but the prospect of reviving your fall wardrobe with fresh deals will make parting with summer a little bit easier.

FASHION

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Old Navy – 50 percent off all jeans, tees and dresses, plus get clearance up to 75 percent off, through September 5.

Draper James – Get an extra 30 percent off all sale items using the code EXTRA30, through September 5th.

Mindy Mae’s Market – 20 percent off orders with the code LABORDAY20 on September 5.

Privilege – All sale items are BOGO 50 percent off.

BLANKNYC – 20 percent off sitewide with code BLANK20 from Aug 29 – September 5.

O’Neill – 15 percent off sitewide from September 2 – 5.

Rachel Pally – up to 60 percent off Spring and Summer collections through Labor Day weekend.

For Love & Lemons – All sale items are an additional 15 percent off with promo code 15MORE, through September 5.

Milly – 25 percent off sale & final sale items both in stores and online using code LABORDAY16, through September 5.

Melissa McCarthy Seven7 – Spend $250 and receive 30 percent off your order, through September 5.

Ted Baker London – 20 percent off select styles online and in store, through September 4.

Aviator Nation: 20 percent site-wide, plus free UPS ground shipping on all domestic orders using the code LABORDAY, on September 5 only.

The RealReal – Up to 60 percent select items September 3-4; up to 70 percent off on September 5.

We Are Handsome – 50 percent off everything, excluding new collection using code birthdaysale50, through September 6.

Modern Citizen – Save up to 70 percent off sale items.

Likely — 40 percent off all orders over $200 with the code LABORDAY, through September 5.

Burton – 20 percent off select backpacks, through September 5.

Novis – 50 percent off site-wide, through September 5.

RetailMeNot – get awesome discount codes and coupons through Retail Me Not. Over Labor Day weekend you can get 30 percent off backpacks at Target, up to 60 percent off at American Eagle Outfitters, 15 percent off online orders or 20 percent off online orders of $100 or more at Kohl’s.

Coldwater Creek – 25 percent off all sale & 75 percent off outlet, through September 5.

LINGERIE

HanesBrands – Get 60 percent off Bali, Playtex and Maidenform bras and up to 50 percent off Bali and Maidenform shape wear, through September 6.

Only Hearts – 30 percent off all white styles from September 2 – 5.

Yandy.com – 20 percent off site-wide sale on all regular priced merchandise, through September 5.

Curvy Couture – 25 percent off all T-shirt bras plus free shipping on all orders over $75, through September 5.

True&Co. – 70 percent off over 125 styles starting August 27, plus between September 2-5 receive 15 percent off site-wide with the code Labor15.

SWIMWEAR

Giejo Swim Made in America – Get up to 50 percent off through Labor Day weekend.

SHOES, HANDBAGS, ACCESSORIES

Dune London – 25 percent off in-store only (Soho & Roosevelt Field Mall shops) from September 1-5.

Call It Spring – Shop an extra 30 percent off on all womens’ sandals through Labor Day weekend.

Havaianas – Get 25 percent off all items with the code LABORDAY16, through September 7.

Baretraps – 15 percent off plus free shipping site-wide with the code WEEKEND15 through September 6.

Bernardo – 20 percent off site-wide with code CELEBRATE through September 6.

Latigo – 15 percent off plus free shipping site-wide with code WEEKEND15, through September 6.

Kris Nations – 40 percent off site-wide using the code LABOR40, through September 5.

The Cambridge Satchel Company – Free embossing on all bags and accessories, through September 5.

Dagne Dover – up to 45 percent off seasonal styles, plus an additional 20 percent off on Cork & Vermillion bags with code EXTRA20.

Spartina 449 – Shop select styles at 35 percent off through Labor Day weekend.

BEAUTY

Colbert MD – Receive a complementary Balance Purifying Cleanser ($60 value) with purchases over $250; A complementary box of 5 illumino Anti-Aging Brightening Masks ($110 value) with purchases over $500, through September 5.

LORAC Cosmetics – Receive 35 percent off all orders of $75.00 or more and a free travel-size sample of the Front of the Line PRO Eye Pencil in Black, through September 7.

Peach + Lily – Select items 50 percent off, through September 5.

Nuxe – Free Beauty Kit ($33 value) with any order over $40. Orders over $60 will receive a 30ml Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil in addition to the Beauty Kit, through September 11.

SiO – 30 percent off entire purchase with code LABORDAY at checkout, through September 5.

HOME GOODS

Lulu & Georgia – 15 percent off orders over $250 with code OUTOFOFFICE15; 20 percent off orders over $500 with code OUTOFOFFICE20; 25 percent off orders over $1000 with code OUTOFOFFICE25 from August 31 – September 5.