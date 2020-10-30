Shoppers Say These $14 Joggers Are the ‘Softest Pants You’ll Ever Wear’

This winter, we’re stocking up on all things comfy. From a plush hooded cardigan coat to a pair of fleece-lined leggings — and let’s not forget celebrity-loved bathrobes — we can’t add enough cozy loungewear to our cold-weather wardrobes. If you’re like us, then you’ll definitely want to scoop up a pair of the LA12ST Drawstring Jogger Pants with Pockets from Amazon.
Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend, these pants are the best-seller in their category and have been touted as “buttery soft” and the “perfect athleisure wear” by multiple shoppers. In fact, they’ve garnered over 4,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers to date.
Buy It! LA12ST Drawstring Jogger Pants with Pockets, $13.99; amazon.com
So what makes these lounge pants such a hit? For starters, they’re super affordable — we’re talking just $14! Also, they’re made with an elasticized drawstring waistband that stretches to provide a comfortable fit on most body types. Another added bonus is their deep and functional pockets that can fit your phone, keys, and face mask.
But what most shoppers can’t stop raving about is how incredibly soft they are. “These are by far the comfiest, softest, and best lounge pants I have ever put on, “ one happy reviewer wrote. “And for $14! What? Literally worth every penny x 1,000.”
“Softest pants you’ll ever wear!” another customer excitedly said. “The material is buttery soft like leggings but not so fitted that I feel like I have to wear a tunic-length shirt with them. I love the weight and feel of them.”
Available in seven colors and patterns, including pink, black, gray, and camo-print, these joggers can be dressed up with a cute t-shirt and a denim jacket on the weekends or dressed down with your favorite slippers while lounging at home. For only $14 a pair, we wouldn’t blame you for adding one in every color to your shopping cart!
