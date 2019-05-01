This Sunscreen Just Earned a Perfect Score from Consumer Reports for the Fifth Time — and It's on Amazon

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to get a new sunscreen. Before you reach for that same old one you buy at the drugstore every year, you might want to consider switching it up with a product that has some impressive stats behind it. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk has just received a perfect score of 100 from Consumer Reports (for the fifth year in a row!) after being tested against over 80 other sunscreen lotions, sprays, sticks, and lip balms with SPF claims of 30 or higher.

It’s no surprise that the SPF 60 sun milk passed the test with flying colors — it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling sunscreens with close to 400 perfect five-star reviews. Users rave that the sunscreen isn’t greasy, doesn’t leave residue, and has a very light, non-offensive scent. La Roche-Posay says that the dermatologist-recommended sunscreen is “fast absorbing with a velvety finish,” formulated with “a powerful antioxidant complex to help protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays.”

“I just returned from a week in Curacao and this fair skinned Midwestern girl did not burn! This sunscreen is amazing. It goes on smooth as silk and soaks in quickly,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I was in and out of the sea, hiking and working up a sweat for an entire week and this sunscreen held up. I have tried everything and after a few skin cancer scares, I thought my only choices were mineral sunscreen, which makes you look like a clown and is impossible to remove, or to stay in the shade. Thanks to this product I can enjoy the feel of the sun on my skin again.”

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, $35.99; amazon.com

One customer even said he saw anti-aging results after using it for a longer period of time. “I am a 30 year old male who has used sunscreen sporadically throughout my life. About two years ago I started wearing this every day, religiously. My results have been fantastic. I started noticing a decrease in fine lines and wrinkles about three or four months in of twice daily use. Two years in, I am constantly getting comments on how young I look by strangers,” he wrote. “These are welcomed compliments since I’ve never received any like them at any point in my life.”

The top-rated sunscreen comes in two sizes: a three-ounce tube for $21.99, and a five-ounce tube for $35.99. While that’s possibly a little steeper than your original sunscreen budget, it may just be worth it for the amazing benefits the Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk has to offer.