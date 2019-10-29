Kate Hudson Has Been Using This Luxury Moisturizer for Over 20 Years — and It’s on Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom La Mer/Instagram

There are hundreds of skincare brands on the market, but ask (almost) any celebrity the secret to their glowing skin, and chances are they’ll credit at least one La Mer product. Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Palermo, and even Chris Hemsworth are among the many A-listers who have touted the luxury skincare brand’s products as shining stars in their beauty routines. But most notable is Kate Hudson, 40, who has been a La Mer loyalist for decades.

Last year, Hudson told PEOPLE that she has been hooked on the brand’s iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ever since her mom, Goldie Hawn, gifted it to her for Christmas more than 20 years ago. “[It was] the first quality skincare product I ever used,” Hudson said in the interview. She’s such a big fan, in fact, that she became the face of La Mer’s global digital campaign in 2018.

The reason she’s so hooked on the La Mer moisturizer? Its rich, creamy consistency sinks deep into skin to soothe and hydrate dry, flaky areas, while simultaneously replenishing it to a brighter, more vibrant state. Leaving skin with a soft and supple texture, the cream is also said to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (which by the looks of Hudson’s gorgeous skin, we can believe). This is mostly achieved with the help of the brand’s signature Miracle Broth — the key ingredient, made from hand-harvested sea kelp, that’s at the heart of every La Mer product (and one of the main reasons they come with such a hefty price tag).

The smallest tub (0.5 ounces) of Hudson’s favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream costs $90, while the largest tub (16.5 ounces) retails for $2,400 — but right now, for a limited time, you can score any size of it for 15 percent off at Nordstrom. While that might not seem major, scoring any luxe beauty product for less is notable — especially one like this that rarely goes on sale and has a cult-following from celebs and beauty experts alike.

Shoppers, take note: To reap all of the cream’s soothing benefits, you must press it onto the skin rather than rub it in. Simply warm a pea-sized amount between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then gently press it onto your face and neck.

With winter coming up soon, there’s no better time to treat yourself to some luxury skincare for less. Scroll down to shop more super hydrating La Mer skincare products that are on sale at Nordstrom now — but don’t wait too long, because we don’t know how long the discounts will last.

